CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission on Wednesday passed a resolution urging a federal agency to immediately cancel its plans to use helicopter gunners to kill goats in Grand Teton National Park.
Saying the practice “flies in the face of all Wyoming values,” the commission condemned the National Park Service’s planned use of aerial gunning to remove about 100 non-native mountain goats from the park, located in northwestern Wyoming, during its meeting Wednesday in Cheyenne, Wyoming, according to a Wyoming Game and Fish news release.
“While we recognize Grand Teton National Park’s efforts to address the expansion of mountain goats in native bighorn sheep ranges, the department has been consistent in voicing our concerns about the use of aerial lethal removal,” said Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish director. “We have communicated several times, in multiple ways, as recently as today, our recommendation to use skilled volunteer hunters to achieve their objectives to reduce mountain goat populations.”
Grand Teton National Park, however, is not backing down from its plan to use helicopter gunners to kill the non-native mountain goats, with a park spokesperson telling the Journal Thursday afternoon that the program will again resume when weather permits.
Park spokeswoman Denise Germann said the park's primary goal is to protect the Grand Teton Range bighorn sheep from the non-native mountain goats, and doing so is much easier and more cost effective "the earlier and more rapidly that we take action."
"We need to act quickly and we need to be as efficient as we can as quickly as we can," Germann said. "We believe aerial-based lethal activities are the most efficient and effective way to remove those non-native goats.”
Noting that the National Park Service agreed to a plan that allowed for a variety of methods to control the growing goat population, which is infringing upon a native species of bighorn sheep native to the park, the commission called on the federal agency to instead implement a plan that allows skilled hunters to harvest and remove the animals.
The National Park Service's agreement included being able to use a multitude of both lethal and non-lethal control methods.
In recent years, the invasive mountain goat population has grown to about the same size as the native Grand Teton Range bighorn sheep herd and the animals compete for food resources. There are also fears that the non-native goats will transmit diseases to the native bighorn sheep.
The commission's resolution passed unanimously with the commissioners opting for a rare roll call vote to clearly articulate and memorialize their message, the news release said.
“Leaving carcasses to rot, where there is no utilization of that resource, rather than allow sportsman to go out with park supervision and training to harvest an animal — like is done with elk — I can’t understand that decision,” said Game and Fish Commissioner Pat Crank.
The commission's condemnation and resolution comes on the heels of several animal rights groups, including PETA, scrutinizing the plan and also calling on Grand Teton National Park to reconsider its approach to controlling the population of non-native mountain goats.
In addition to the commission’s resolution, Nesvik also sent a letter to the acting superintendent of Grand Teton National Park urging him to reconsider their intent to use aerial gunning to remove mountain goats.
Despite the commission's strong stand on the issue, Grand Teton National Park has no plans to heed to resolution.
While the plan to use helicopter gunners has been postponed until later this winter due to snowstorms and high winds circulating the Teton Range, Germann said the park has no intention of cancelling the plan altogether, adding that the park still has the option of using skilled hunters or non-lethal capture and release methods in the future.
"We do have other tools to remove the goats both lethally and non-lethally and we intend to use the right tools at the right time in light of safety for participants, for park visitors and wildlife," Germann said. "Wyoming Game and Fish is an important part of Grand Teton National Park and I believe both agencies have the same goal, which is to protect the Teton Range bighorn sheep."
Germann said that because of comments from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department during the public comment period regarding the environmental assessment plan to control the non-native mountain goat population, which was open from Dec. 2018 to Feb. 2019, the National Park Service selected a control plan that outlined two other control options, in addition to aerial gunning. One of those options called for skilled hunters to enter the park, harvest the animals and remove them "for scientific, cultural, subsistence purposes."
Germann could not say if any other alternatives to aerial gunning may be used or when the park might employ them.
"Aerial operations will continue as weather conditions allow," Germann said. "And we will use the right tool at the right time in light of safety, and that includes the skilled volunteer program. Relocation is a tool and if those opportunities arise we will use that tool as well."