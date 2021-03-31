A Chubbuck entrepreneur plans a grand opening of his new clothing store for men on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at 840 E. Alameda Road.
Marvin Gholston, who owns other businesses, says he saw a need for more menswear stores to serve Pocatello and Chubbuck.
“We like to serve the community,” said Gholston, who owns the business with his wife, Kellyrae Gholston.
“We felt there’s a lot of places for women to shop but not for men to shop,” he said.
They felt that Marvin’s Room would add to the services they want to provide for the cities of Chubbuck and Pocatello.
“We’re kind of right in the middle — we’re on the borders and serve the pocatello side, he said.
And he feels they have a very good location for Marvin's Room.
“It’s very busy through there — a lot of traffic," he said.
He says it’s the ideal spot for a small store to get a lot of exposure to potential customers.
Gholston, who also runs a cleaning service called Cleaning Fairy, says he really enjoys living in the Pocatello area after being in Germany much of his life.
Some people he knew in Germany came from the Idaho Falls area and told him about what Idaho offers, both winter and summer. It was appealing.
“When I got here it was a whole new world for me in a way,” Gholston said.
That was in the summer of 2007 and he hasn’t left since.
It’s a good sized community, but still has that small town feel, he said.
“I love it here,” he said. “It’s peaceful, it’s quiet and people actually wave to you,” he said.
Taking that into account, the selection of clothes includes typical urban clothing for mid-teens on up to middle age adults, he said.
And they have golfing shirts with a down-dress casual feel to them.
Further, Marvin's Room also has a small section for business people.
“Prices are very fair,” he said. "We believe in definitely being fair.”
And it's certainly a clothing store for an average income households, he said.
Meanwhile, he says its good to create something that both serves the community and helps keep business in the local area.
“We want to help keep the community strong,” he said.
He says local shopping benefits the area.
“Here your money’s actually being put back into the community,” he said.
In fact, the benefits are literally night and day when you dive into the numbers, he said.
Currently places like Pocatello and Chubbuck have that small community feel, but still have the services the community wants, according to Gholston.
And they did some checking before deciding to open Marvin's Room.
“We did a small research pool to kind of get people’s ideas where they would actually go shop and what kind of clothing they would like,” he said.
People ages 12 to 32 were asked what kinds of clothing they aren't getting currently.
And they asked questions of over 30 people.
They went over prices and how affordable things are for average households, he said. It was valuable information.
“We definitely saw a need for it in our area,” Gholston said.
The store is for men, but an online store that caters to both men and women will open on May 3 at 5 p.m. EST. Its address will be:
www.mrmarvinsroom.com