POCATELLO — A Chubbuck entrepreneur will hold a grand opening for his clothing store for men, Marvin's Room, on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
Marvin Gholston, who owns other businesses, says he saw a need for more menswear stores to serve Pocatello and Chubbuck.
“We like to serve the community,” said Gholston, who owns the business with his wife, Kellyrae. “We felt there’s a lot of places for women to shop but not for men to shop.”
They feel that Marvin’s Room, at 840 E. Alameda Road, has a great location.
“It’s very busy through there — a lot of traffic," Gholston said.
He says it’s the ideal spot for a small store to get a lot of exposure to potential customers.
Gholston, who also runs a cleaning service called Cleaning Fairy, says he really enjoys living in the Pocatello area after being in Germany much of his life.
Some people he knew in Germany came from the Idaho Falls area and told him about what Idaho offers, both winter and summer. It was appealing.
“When I got here it was a whole new world for me in a way,” Gholston said.
That was in the summer of 2007 and he hasn’t left since.
It’s a good sized community but still has that small town feel, he said about the Pocatello-Chubbuck area.
“I love it here,” he said. “It’s peaceful, it’s quiet and people actually wave to you.”
The selection of clothes at his store includes typical urban clothing for mid-teens on up to middle age adults, Gholston said.
They also have golfing shirts with a down-dress casual feel to them as well as a small section for business people.
“Prices are very fair,” Gholston said. "We believe in definitely being fair.”
And it's certainly a clothing store for average income households, he said.
Gholston said it's good to create something that both serves the community and helps keep dollars in the local area.
“We want to help keep the community strong,” he said. “Here your money’s actually being put back into the community.”
Gholston did some checking before deciding to open Marvin's Room.
“We did a small research pool to kind of get people’s ideas where they would actually go shop and what kind of clothing they would like,” he said.
The market research involved asking 30 people questions.
“We definitely saw a need for it in our area,” Gholston said about Marvin's Room.
The store on East Alameda Road is for men, but an online Marvin's Room that caters to both men and women will open on May 3.