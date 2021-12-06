POCATELLO — A popular Nativity reenactment at Grace Lutheran Church featuring live animals, including camels, will make its return on Wednesday.
The event will be free to the public, with 20-minute shows scheduled for 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. outside of the church and school at 1350 Baldy Ave. in Pocatello.
Spectators will view the reenactment from inside of their vehicle, listening to a narration on a special FM radio transmission.
Pastor Jonathan Dinger said there's parking space for about 300 cars per show.
Dinger explained a Ucon rancher who owns Mongolian Bactrian camels called the church last year and offered the animals for a Nativity, after other events he'd booked had to be canceled due to COVID-19. Dinger accepted the offer and came up with the drive-up viewing format as a safe option.
Dinger said the drive-up format was a hit last year and is back by popular demand. This year, however, the roughly 25 human actors in the Nativity scene won't be asked to wear face masks.
"I'd call it providential or serendipitous," Dinger said. "We were just kind of blown away and we had so many people request that we do it again."
About 2,000 people witnessed the live nativity in 2020, Dinger estimates. The event was so popular, in fact, that about 70 cars had to be turned away from last year's first performance due to insufficient parking. He explained Grace Lutheran has learned from last year and will schedule a full-hour break between performances to provide time for the lot to clear and new cars to arrive.
Actors will pantomime the Christmas story to the radio narration, beginning with an angel visiting Mary. Mary and Joseph head to Bethlehem, where the Baby Jesus is born, and the Magi arrive on camel back.
Angels will appear on the church roof during the reenactment, and once again, Pocatello police officers will lend a couple of patrol cars to shine spotlights on the performers.
Dinger said church members who witnessed the reenactment last year and own animals offered to provide donkeys and sheep and goats for this year's showings.
"We're watching the story of the Nativity and here come camels and sheep," Dinger said. "They're not just zoo animals. They play a part in the story."
Dinger said producing the event requires about 70 volunteers, including actors, parking and traffic attendants, people to assist with wardrobes and even volunteers who help with childcare for actors.
Dinger has always made a point of going the extra mile to add a touch of realism to his church's Christmas celebrations. During his Christmas Eve services, Dinger said Grace Lutheran casts a live baby to play the role of the Baby Jesus. Dinger believes having a live baby squirming and crying serves as a reminder to his congregation that the events of the Christmas story actually happened.
"Kids stand up on chairs and their eyes are as big as saucers," Dinger said.