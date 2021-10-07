POCATELLO — Senior Jacob DeLaRosa's idea to start a student government at Grace Lutheran High School is already paying dividends for the student body, the school and even the broader community.
For the student body, the new Associated Student Government started a homecoming dance as a fundraiser, and it recently brought in the Puerto Vallarta food truck, which donated tacos to provide everyone with a memorable lunch.
For the school, Principal Hanne Krause believes the student government will play a pivotal role in boosting enrollment by organizing games and leading school tours for an upcoming recruitment event, called Eighth-grade Move-up Day.
"Students want to hear from students," Krause explained.
The Christian school's new government is also active in philanthropy, benefiting the community at large. The group hosted a sock drive earlier in the year and was scheduled to make a large donation of socks to Bannock House on Wednesday afternoon.
"It seems really not a big deal to most people but if kids come in crisis and haven't been able to go home and get their belongings, at least they have socks. Some new socks is very important to have," Leslie Foltz, social services coordinator at Bannock House, said after accepting the donation.
DeLaRosa's hope is that the Associated Student Government will get students more involved in their school and will make attending Grace Lutheran an even more enjoyable experience.
"I thought it would be important to have our students' voices heard but to do it in a manner that would be civil. We would be the filter between the student body and the faculty," DeLaRosa said, adding he's been pleased by the hard work that's been put in by the student government leaders. "I'm very glad with how it's turning out now."
Their advisor is Sandra Dillon.
The new government has also funded a lion suit, providing a mascot for school events. Student members have accepted direct donations from individuals in the community. They earn additional revenue through concession sales at school games.
DeLaRosa said the student government has also started a new school tradition called Fun Food Friday, during which ice cream and other treats will be sold.
The high school opened for the 2016-2017 school year. The current enrollment is 68 students.
"One of the great things about a new high school is the opportunity for students to be involved in setting traditions and making the school a better place," Krause said.
Krause said Grace Lutheran High School students also have the opportunity to be involved in lots of different student organizations and extra-curricular activities.
For example, she said the vice president of the student government, Emma Grayson, is also involved in Grace Lutheran's choir, drama club, National Honor Society and volleyball team.
And because Grace Lutheran students are allowed to join local public school teams for sports that aren't offered by the school, another senior, Raquelle Trogden, had the opportunity to become captain of the Pocatello High School soccer team.
Krause said she's encouraging the students to use their new government to effect positive changes by working through the proper channels. For example, she said the student government could use its influence to advocate for certain dress code changes.
Prior to elections for student government leaders, executive officers — including treasurer, secretary, vice president and president — will address the entire student body. Candidates for representatives will address members of their respective classes.
Krause said the students are learning how to conduct a civil discourse, how to run formal meetings, event planning and other skills.
"With the student government it gives them a voice as a student body in how to improve their school," Krause said.