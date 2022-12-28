Taiwan Idaho Wheat Deal

From left, Taiwan Flour Mills Association Chairman Tony Yi-Chuen Shu, Idaho Wheat Commission Chairman Clark Hamilton, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Director General Daniel K.C. Chen of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle display signed copies of the two-year wheat trade agreement at the Capitol in Boise in September. Little just returned from his second trade mission to Taiwan.

 AP Photo/Keith Ridler

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little recently returned from his second official trade mission as governor, traveling to Singapore and Taiwan — the latter of which elicited an immediate response from the Chinese government.

As part of his visit to Taiwan, Little met President Tsai Ing-wen, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

