POCATELLO — Gov. Brad Little visited Idaho State University's Pocatello campus on Wednesday morning, where he spoke to a packed room about the future of Idaho and his concern over the enduring coronavirus pandemic.
Little was the featured speaker at a breakfast hosted by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and he addressed about 200 people who attended the event.
Wednesday marked Little's second public appearance in Pocatello in a week. The governor also spoke last Friday at a "Keep Idaho Red" rally, held by the state's Republican Party at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre.
Little talked about his administration's efforts to get more Idahoans vaccinated against COVID-19, which have ramped up in the past few weeks as the state continues to report hundreds of new coronavirus cases per day.
Nearly half of all Idaho residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to state health data.
The governor said he checked Bannock County's COVID-19 case numbers on his way to Pocatello on Wednesday and it appeared the county is "doing OK."
However, local data show the county accounts for about 55 percent of Southeast Idaho's active cases. As of Thursday afternoon, just under 650 residents in the eight-county region were confirmed to be actively infected with the coronavirus, per data from Southeastern Idaho Public Health. About 350 of those individuals are in Bannock County.
"We're trying to do all we can to urge people to get vaccinated," Little said. "It's really a race to get people vaccinated before maybe an even worse variant arises. The solution is vaccination."
One day before his appearance at ISU, the governor called in federal personnel to help Idaho hospitals cope with a COVID-19 surge that’s filled them beyond capacity.
Little also activated the Idaho National Guard on Tuesday, just seven weeks after he ended the force's last pandemic-driven deployment when the virus's spread appeared to be slowing.
The breakfast at which Little spoke on Wednesday saw clusters of people sitting at round dining tables. About half of the people, including Little and those who sat at his table, were wearing masks for most of the event.
Little said one of the things he's most concerned about when it comes to the pandemic is the long-term implications of interruptions to children's schooling and how it will impact their futures and suitability for the workforce.
"That's what terrifies me about COVID because these kids are out of school," he said. "Teachers have been working their butts off the last 18 months to teach these kids, teaching them remote for part of last year, and now that kids are in and out of school again, all that precious work they're doing is going to be lost."
Idaho needs to get its "arms around COVID," Little said, otherwise children will continue to get behind in school, struggle with proficiency in certain areas and the tax money pumped into schools won't be "as efficient."