BOISE — Gov. Brad Little will call a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 1 to permanently cut income taxes for both individual and corporate filers, send every Idahoan who’s filed a state return a check for at least $300 in September to cope with inflation, and increase school funding permanently by $330 million a year plus $80 million for higher ed.

The governor’s bill also would place an advisory measure on the November ballot to ask Idahoans if they agree with the moves, and it would effectively repeal Reclaim Idaho’s school funding initiative, should voters pass it in November. That’s accomplished by setting the new income tax law changes to take effect Jan. 3 – two days after the initiative would take effect on Jan. 1.

Brad Little Special Session Press Conference

Idaho Gov. Brad Little held a press conference Tuesday to announce that he's calling a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 1.