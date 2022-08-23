BOISE — Gov. Brad Little will call a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 1 to permanently cut income taxes for both individual and corporate filers, send every Idahoan who’s filed a state return a check for at least $300 in September to cope with inflation, and increase school funding permanently by $330 million a year plus $80 million for higher ed.
The governor’s bill also would place an advisory measure on the November ballot to ask Idahoans if they agree with the moves, and it would effectively repeal Reclaim Idaho’s school funding initiative, should voters pass it in November. That’s accomplished by setting the new income tax law changes to take effect Jan. 3 – two days after the initiative would take effect on Jan. 1.
The moves would spend the majority of Idaho’s huge budget surplus, while still leaving at least a $200 million projected surplus each year for the next five years.
“The state of Idaho’s responsible, prudent budgeting has resulted in a record-breaking fiscal surplus, which equips the state to take action now to mitigate the harmful impacts of inflation,” Little said in a proclamation calling lawmakers back to town.
The governor announced the move in a press conference with legislative leaders at an east Boise convenience store and gas station, where he noted the impact of inflation both on Idahoans and on the state’s education system. He also announced that he’s lined up bipartisan majorities in the Legislature to co-sponsor his single bill during the special session – ensuring that it can clear the tax committees and pass both houses.
Among those joining him at the press conference was Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, in whose district it was held. "Democrats have been pushing for years to have a bigger investment in education," she said. "Our schools are desperate now."
"My Democratic colleagues and Reclaim Idaho pushed the need to the forefront and made it known," she said. "This gets it started."
Little said the bill would be the single largest investment in public education in the state's history.
His proposed bill, which is posted on the governor’s website, would cut Idaho’s corporate income tax rate from the current 6% to 5.8%, and collapse Idaho’s current individual income tax brackets into a single flat tax rate of 5.8%. It also would exempt the first $2,500 of taxable income from the state income tax, which would mean everyone currently paying income taxes would see a cut.
Those permanent tax changes come to a total of $161.2 million a year permanently removed from the state’s revenue stream. The one-time rebates in September would be for 10% of state income taxes paid in 2020 or a minimum of $300 for individuals or $600 for a married couple filing jointly. Those carry a one-time cost of $500 million.
The increased school funding would come through a permanent transfer of state sales tax proceeds each year, starting at $410 million a year. That’s $330 million that would be directly transferred to the public school income fund, and then would increase by a 3% inflation factor each year thereafter; plus $80 million that would go to a new “in-demand careers” fund for higher education, including career-technical education and community colleges. The Legislature’s joint budget committee would decide how to allocate the funds when it writes the state budget.
The sales tax transfer portions of the bill, along with the one-time rebates, would take effect immediately upon signing by the governor.
House Speaker Scott Bedke, who along with Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder and Senate Tax Chairman Jim Rice of Caldwell joined Little for the announcement, said, "One of my main concerns with the way the initiative was drafted is it bypasses the Legislature and the appropriation process. This, of course, does not."
Little said, "Strong schools are central to continued strength of our economy, because they prepare a workforce ready to meet the needs of businesses today and tomorrow." He touted the plan for both investing in education and cutting taxes. "This is what Idaho's all about," he said.
Little’s move is somewhat reminiscent of then-Gov. Jim Risch’s move in 2006 to call an August special session to undercut a school funding initiative that looked very likely to pass. That year’s initiative would have raised the sales tax from 5% to 6% to increase public school funding. Risch pushed through legislation that August to instead raise the sales tax from 5% to 6% to provide property tax relief, while removing what was then schools’ basic property tax funding and setting up a state fund to partially offset the difference. With the sales tax already raised to 6%, the school funding initiative then failed the following November, with 45% support.
However, that move actually reduced funding for schools in Idaho, rather than increasing it, by removing their long-reliable property tax funding base. Over the years, that’s led to more and more supplemental property tax levies being passed by school district voters to fund basic school operations, erasing the property tax relief and leaving schools with widely varying funding levels that rely on continued local voter approval.
Little said his intention is for the new dedicated sales tax transfers to increase funding for schools, but there’s no guarantee the Legislature won’t just reduce other state funding to schools to offset it. Little, who has made education his top issue since he first ran for governor in 2018, said, "By making it literally an earmark of sales tax that goes in, I think the level of surety is much higher," he said.
He said it's also consistent with the intent of the 1965 Idaho Legislature that first enacted Idaho's current sales tax, because it did so to increase funding for education.
Reclaim Idaho’s school funding initiative, which will be on the November ballot, would create a new top marginal tax rate of 10.925% for individuals who earn more than $250,000 a year, or $500,000 for a married couple filing jointly, taxing just the income above those amounts at the higher rate. It also would raise the corporate income tax rate to 8%, the rate it was at from 1987 to 2000, before the recent spate of tax rate cuts. The measure would raise $323.5 million more a year for public schools, which would go directly to schools and be allocated by the state Board of Education, sidestepping the legislative budget process.
Little, asked by reporters how his proposal relates to the initiative, initially said flatly that it didn't. Pressed, he said, "The initiative raises taxes."
"This is obviously the simplest and easiest way to get it done," he said, "to get back money in the pockets of people who are suffering the ravages of inflation, and assure education funding increases going forward."
Bedke and Winder said they expect the special session to convene at 8 a.m. and run for just a single day; they're anticipating a joint hearing on the bill to allow time for public testimony into the afternoon if need be.
Said Bedke, "I'm optimistic that there'll be broad consensus."