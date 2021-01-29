Little at PMC

Gov. Brad Little meets with the staff of Portneuf Medical Center's intensive care unit during his surprise visit to the hospital on Friday morning.

 Portneuf Medical Center Photo

POCATELLO — Gov. Brad Little made a surprise visit to Portneuf Medical Center on Friday morning to meet with the hospital's leaders and give thanks to the doctors, nurses and Idaho National Guard troops at the facility.

Little's visit to PMC began with him being checked in at the door by one of the six Idaho National Guard members currently deployed at the hospital to help PMC's staff deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

LIttle at PMC 2

Gov. Brad Little receives a hospital wristband from an Idaho National Guard soldier at the entrance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello on Friday morning at the start of his surprise visit to the hospital.

From there Little met with PMC Chief Executive Officer Jordan Herget and Portneuf Health Trust President and CEO Shaun Menchaca.

Next Little took a tour of PMC's intensive care unit and spoke with two PMC nurses, Jill McQuary and Brittiney Curzon, who traveled to New Jersey last year to help hospitals there treat coronavirus patients.

Little also met with the six Idaho National Guard troops currently deployed to PMC. The troops are greeting visitors to the hospital and providing security screening.

Little at PMC 3

Gov. Brad Little meets with members of Portneuf Medical Center's staff as well as the Idaho National Guard troops deployed to the hospital during Friday morning's surprise visit to PMC.

The governor's entire surprise visit to PMC lasted about an hour, hospital officials said.