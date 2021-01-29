POCATELLO — Gov. Brad Little made a surprise visit to Portneuf Medical Center on Friday morning to meet with the hospital's leaders and give thanks to the doctors, nurses and Idaho National Guard troops at the facility.
Little's visit to PMC began with him being checked in at the door by one of the six Idaho National Guard members currently deployed at the hospital to help PMC's staff deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
From there Little met with PMC Chief Executive Officer Jordan Herget and Portneuf Health Trust President and CEO Shaun Menchaca.
Next Little took a tour of PMC's intensive care unit and spoke with two PMC nurses, Jill McQuary and Brittiney Curzon, who traveled to New Jersey last year to help hospitals there treat coronavirus patients.
Little also met with the six Idaho National Guard troops currently deployed to PMC. The troops are greeting visitors to the hospital and providing security screening.
The governor's entire surprise visit to PMC lasted about an hour, hospital officials said.