CHUBBUCK — Surrounded by more than 100 people, Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England and Gov. Brad Little christened the opening of Chubbuck’s new City Hall with a ribbon-cutting event Tuesday afternoon.
The ceremony signaled the completion of one part of a three-phase project totaling about $15.3 million that, in addition to the new 26,000-square-foot City Hall, includes retrofitting the former City Hall building into the Chubbuck Police Department and constructing a new animal control building.
“Most importantly, I want to thank the citizens of this wonderful city,” England said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “They have been fantastic. When we first announced this I had several in my office who we're asking good questions, excellent questions and I was grateful that we had vetted this appropriately so I had the right answers for them. We believe that this was the right thing to do for this community and the direction that we're headed is one that's going to be very positive for our community.”
Gov. Little commended the city of Chubbuck for the work it has put into this project, adding that the strong piece of architecture is a mirror of the care and adoration Chubbuck residents have for their city and the work being done to keep their younger generations from seeking other pastures.
“We want these buildings to reflect the dedication of the community,” Little said. “I've told people time and time again again my goal is for young Idahoans to stay in Idaho, to raise their family here. I wasn't all that excited about everybody else from all over the world coming here but that’s happening because we're successful.”
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, Portneuf Health Trust President and Chief Executive Officer Shaun Menchaca and Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee were among many of Southeast Idaho's top leaders who attended the event.
Chubbuck Police Chief Bill Guiberson said renovations of the former City Hall building are underway after employees moved into the new building in August. The Chubbuck Police Department will be about three times as large once the project is finished next year.
"This is the first domino that needed to fall in order for us to continue with our project," Guiberson said. "And we're going to go from about 6,000 square feet to just over 18,000 square feet once it's all said and done. Its a huge investment in our community's future."
Chubbuck’s new City Hall is located at the corner of Linden Avenue and Burley Drive. It was funded via the sale of certificates of participation to investors who will hold a share in ownership of the facilities. Holders of those certificates will then lease the facilities back to the city to use. Leases will be subject to annual renewal. The certificates allow the city to build without asking voters permission to take on long-term debt.
In addition to city residents and staff, England thanked the construction management company responsible for building City Hall, CM Group, and the locally-based Myers-Anderson Architects who designed the building.
Ben Ledford, the senior architect who designed the building, said the goal with Chubbuck’s new City Hall was to find a balance between the modern, sophisticated feel of the 21st century and the more historic, picturesque appearance of traditional civic installations.
“The city wanted something that was contemporary that was not trying to imitate an older historic City Hall or public building but wanted it to have a civic presence and to be recognizable as a seat of government,” Ledford said. “We wanted something that would really be a landmark, and specifically for Chubbuck because it doesn't have very many of those architectural resources."
Ledford said the idea was to create something that had both character and a presence in the community, using materials that are enduring and monumental in the brick and steel, but also contemporary principles like symmetry and a clear entrance.
“With this project we were trying to take some of those more traditional proportions and shapes and apply them with contemporary details and the clock in the front would be a great example of that,” Ledford said. “The old City Hall building had a clock and they wanted to preserve that but doing a clock tower seemed a little too quaint or that they were trying to imitate something that was not here. So floating the clock in the middle and making it transparent was a way to create that focal point but in a more modern and fresh way.”
England says the plan moving forward is to complete the construction of the new animal control building sometime around February 2022 and that the Chubbuck Police Department should be moved into the old City Hall building by next August or September.