BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued an executive order banning the use of TikTok on state-issued devices and state government networks, following similar moves by five other GOP governors.

Little cited “security threats posed by the communist Chinese government” in a press release about his executive order, which was issued Wednesday evening.

