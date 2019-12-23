BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has appointed Lauren Necochea as the new state representative for District 19 in Boise, replacing former House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding.
Erpelding resigned from the Legislature earlier this month to work for the Boise Metro Chamber.
Necochea is a familiar face at the Legislature, where she often testifies on policy issues as director of both the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children.
Her term began Friday, the governor announced, and will continue through the end of next year. The seat will be on the 2020 ballot, and Necochea said she plans to run for a full term.
“I want to thank Representative Erpelding for his service to his constituents, and I wish him well into the future,” Little said in a news release. “I greatly appreciate Lauren’s willingness to step up and serve the people of Idaho and District 19.”
Necochea was the top pick of the Democratic legislative district committee for District 19, which held an extensive application and interview process before nominating three finalists.
“It’s very exciting,” Necochea said Monday. “I’m incredibly honored by this appointment.”
The other two nominees for the position were Chris Mathias, former chief academic officer for the Idaho State Board of Education; and Charlene Y. Taylor, a criminal justice researcher and consultant.
“I am grateful to the District 19 precinct captains and to Gov. Little for putting their trust in me, and I’m humbled to be in the company of such highly qualified candidates,” Necochea said. “And I’m ready to work hard.”
She said she’ll resign from her current positions heading the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children. “I want to be able to devote my undivided attention to serving in the Legislature,” Necochea said. “The programs I’m stepping away from deserve leadership that can be fully focused on the work 365 days a year.”
Asked what she’d most like to accomplish in the Legislature, Necochea said, “We need to do more in our state to make sure everyone has an opportunity to succeed. We need strong schools and affordable post-secondary training opportunities. We need safe and reliable systems of transportation. We need a fair tax system that does not favor the politically connected over regular people.”
She holds a master’s degree in public affairs from Princeton University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Pomona College. She grew up in District 19 and lives there now with her husband and two daughters.
Prior to taking over at the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy, Necochea oversaw and evaluated programs addressing children’s safety and health hazards for the Baltimore City Health Department; and was a policy fellow with joint appointments at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Princeton University’s Center for Health and Wellbeing. She has evaluated anti-poverty programs internationally and was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship to study microfinance in Peru.
Erpelding held the House seat for four terms, rising to minority leader in the House. The House Democratic Caucus elected Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, to replace Erpelding as minority leader.
District 19, which takes in the North End of Boise, is among the state’s most heavily Democratic districts. Its other state lawmakers are Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise; and Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise.