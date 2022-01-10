BOISE — The Republican Central Committee soundly rejected a pair of controversial proposals from leaders in Bonneville County during their annual winter meeting in Boise on Friday and Saturday.
A Bonneville County Republican Central Committee proposal that would have required party central committees to approve candidates before allowing them on primary election ballots was unanimously shot down.
The other controversial Bonneville County proposal that failed was a proposed resolution demanding that the state’s former attorney general and Supreme Court chief justice, Jim Jones, be removed from their party’s hall of fame.
The resolution also requested that Jones “voluntarily and formally disaffiliate as a Republican.”
The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee drafted the resolution largely in response to perceived liberal stances Jones has taken in recent newspaper columns.
The ballot proposal would have required candidates for statewide, legislative district and county-level races to receive approval from their respective Republican Central Committees to run. Currently, candidates in primary elections must gather a minimum number of signatures to become a candidate of a political party.
The Bonneville County Republicans argued the change is necessary to prevent Democrats from infiltrating their primaries, though Republican primaries are closed under Idaho law.