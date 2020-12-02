One person is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 84 about four miles west of Jerome, Idaho State Police said.
Jose Reyes, 25, of Gooding, was pronounced dead at the scene following the 6:10 a.m. single-vehicle wreck at milepost 161 on Interstate 84.
Reyes was driving westbound in a 2011 Nissan Altima when the car went off the right shoulder and rolled, state police said.
Reyes, the car's only occupant, was not wearing his seatbelt, state police said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.