POCATELLO — A man who stopped on an icy Interstate 15 on Saturday night in Pocatello to help the occupants of a stranded vehicle ended up having his car with his two children inside stolen by those he tried to assist, Idaho State Police said.
Thanks to an aggressive effort by state police troopers and Pocatello police officers, both of the children were located and returned to their father, authorities said.
And the two individuals who stole the man's car with his two children inside were arrested less than an hour after the crime was committed.
Authorities said that Pocatello police arrested Raymond Aguirre, 24, and Bobbe Jo Torres, 29, both of Pocatello, for stealing the car with the children inside. Aguirre and Torres are both being held at the Bannock County Jail on grand theft charges but state police said additional charges will be filed against the suspects once the investigation into the incident has been completed.
The incident began to unfold around 8:40 p.m. Saturday when the father with his two children in the back seat of his 2007 Pontiac sedan spotted a 2015 Dodge Dart stranded in the snow-covered median of Interstate 15 while he traveled southbound on the interstate near the East Clark Street exit, state police said.
The father pulled over on the icy interstate to help Aguirre and Torres with their stranded car, which had slid off the freeway. But when the father got out of his car Aguirre and Torres jumped in his Pontiac and sped away, heading southbound on the interstate with the man's two children still in the car's back seat, state police said.
The man and other motorists had already contacted state police about the stranded Dodge Dart so troopers were already en route to the scene. When the man dialed 911 to report that his car with his children inside had been stolen, several state police and Pocatello police units responded to the incident.
Witnesses told police that the suspects had exited Interstate 15 at the South Fifth Avenue exit in south Pocatello, so Pocatello police and state police troopers began driving down every street in that area in an attempt to find the stolen Pontiac and the man's children.
Around 9:10 p.m. Saturday Pocatello police spotted the Pontiac outside a residence on Dolbeer Street and kicked down the home's door, finding Aguirre and Torres inside.
The two suspects were arrested without incident but the two children were not with them. Aguirre and Torres were uncooperative with Pocatello police when asked about the whereabouts of the children so police resumed their search, authorities said.
Around 9:20 p.m. Saturday a relative of the children's contacted police to say that the two children had escaped from Aguirre and Torres and had run to the relative's nearby home.
Police went to the relative's home, confirmed that the children were OK and reunited them with their father.
State police said they are not going to release the names of the father and his children but they are from the Pocatello area.
The Bannock County Prosecutor's Office is expected to release additional information about the incident on Monday.