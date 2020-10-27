POCATELLO — Highland Golf Course in Pocatello is set to host a fundraiser scramble tournament on Sunday to benefit a local 1-year-old girl who was recently mauled by a dog.
Greg Allbright, the general manager of the Highland and Riverside Golf courses in Pocatello, says he was heartbroken to see photos depicting the gruesome injuries the Pocatello girl, Anita AlQattan, suffered during the canine attack earlier this month.
But when Allbright learned Anita is the daughter of one of his sales representatives, he felt compelled to do something to try and help her family during the trying time.
“I typically read the Idaho State Journal online and when I saw the photo of this little girl with stitches all over her face it just broke my heart,” Allbright said. “Come to find out she is the daughter of a sales rep for us, so we decided we had to do something to help out.”
The cost to participate in the scramble tournament, which starts at noon at Highland Golf Course on Sunday, is $40. That price includes both fees for greens and carts, Allbright said.
The tournament will utilize a shotgun start, meaning all participants will start playing in the tournament at the same time from different holes on the course. A loud horn will signal the start for all golfers in the tournament.
Tournament registration is available at the course on Sunday morning but those interested in participating are encouraged to contact Kadee Cavanee at (208) 220-3254 in advance to sign up.
Allbright said that 75 percent of all entrees fees will go directly to AlQattan's family, with the remaining 25 percent being used to put together prizes for the tournament top finishers.
Additionally, any person or local business interested in donating to the AlQattan family but not wanting to participate in the tournament can do so by contacting Cavanee, Allbright said.
AlQattan’s injuries were so significant that she was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City after initially being taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello via ground ambulance.
The girl’s mother told the Journal last week that a trusted neighbor offered to watch her daughter while she and her husband, Hasan AlQattan, went out for the evening. But at some point, the neighbor’s dog — an American bulldog, boxer and pit bull mix — ended up attacking the child.
The dog has since been euthanized.
In addition to the golf scramble benefit for AlQattan, friends have set up an online fundraiser to help the family with medical and living expenses while they are away from home and work. As of 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, 248 people had contributed a total of $11,920.
Those interested in donating to the cause can do so by visiting the following case sensitive link: bit.ly/34lN2VJ.