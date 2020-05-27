POCATELLO — A longtime golf enthusiast enjoyed a surprise celebration of her 99th birthday on Wednesday at the Riverside Golf Course.
Frances “Fran” Threlkeld, who’s been golfing for 60 years, was feted by other golfers and friends alike at the event.
“I didn’t expect it,” she said. “It was a complete surprise.”
Fran, who once hit a hole-in-one at a Twin Falls area course, said she just loves to play golf.
And she downplays still participating in golf at age 99.
“You have to realize that age is just a number,” she said.
She started playing when her son was 7 and has played ever since, she said.
Fran said she likes golf because she spends time with friends. And she gets exercise.
“You either have to do that or do the treadmill,” she said.
She says that every day she doesn’t play golf she uses the treadmill. The exercise helps.
“Then you’ll grow up to be 99,” she said.
And Fran recommends golf to anyone.
“It’s for what you get out of it: enjoyment, fun and the people you play with and how much you can enjoy your friends,” she said.
Her longtime golfing partner Frances Ashcroft, who’s been golfing with her for about 13 years, says Fran is always upbeat. She doesn’t stress about things. Even hitting a bad ball doesn’t faze her.
“She’ll say, 'But it was fun,'” Ashcroft said. “We had fun.”
She’s also funny and Ashcroft loves her stories and positive attitude.
Fran, who’s lived in California and other places, said she first got into golf because all her friends played.
Fran, who also likes tennis and reading, usually plays golf three times a week with Ashcroft during the summer.
And she always likes to play the full nine holes, according to friend Abby Jensen, who’s also golfed with Fran.
“I say, ‘Why don’t we just play nine?’ and she says, ‘It’s a waste of my time to just play nine holes.'"
And Fran’s a good golfer.
“She hits a beautiful ball,” Jensen said.