Local school children will soon be crossing their fingers in hopes of finding a coveted golden ticket, as in the movie "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."
Organizers of the nonprofit Back 2 School Giveaway typically host upwards of 5,500 people for a celebration at the Mountain View Event Center, where children and their families get a free backpack filled with supplies, play games, receive free health screenings, sample food and select free clothing to take home.
Such a large gathering won't be possible this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. Instead, volunteers filled 1,000 backpacks on Monday night at Grace Lutheran School and loaded them onto a trailer to be hauled to Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 and given to families.
Josh Robinson, the organization's director, said families in need of a backpack should contact their schools directly and request one to pick up before school starts. Without the customary party to mark the start of school for many local families in need, Robinson hopes to make the program more exciting this year by hiding golden tickets inside of certain backpacks with numbers that are tied to specific prizes.
The idea was inspired by the hit 1971 movie starring Gene Wilder, in which children hoarded Wonka chocolate bars in hopes of finding a golden ticket, good for a tour of the mysterious Wonka candy factory.
The grand prize of Back 2 School Giveaway, as usual, is a new mountain bike donated by Barrie's Ski & Sports. Other tickets will be redeemable for Lego sets, AAA Idaho memberships, large gift cards and other prizes contributed by area businesses.
"They'll be told a time and date to collect a prize," Robinson said.
In addition to grade-appropriate school supplies, all of the backpacks contain coupons from local businesses for icy drinks, miniature golf and other goodies and a few other bonus items from a wish list.
Robinson said many usual donors had to scale back their contributions this year due to lost sales from COVID-19. The organization typically gives away more than 2,000 backpacks but initially committed 1,000 backpacks for this year's event. Thanks to a surge of donations from other businesses, the organization now plans to fill another 250 to 500 backpacks on Aug. 20 or Aug. 21 to be distributed right before the start of school.
"I had businesses sign up and write checks that had never been a part of the event before. It was 100 percent unsolicited," Robinson said.
Robinson said recipients aren't expected to pass any "litmus test" to justify their need for a backpack.
A local church started the giveaway in 2007. In 2010, a separate nonprofit organization formed to spearhead the event, which has continued to grow and evolve.