An online fundraiser has been set up for the family of a young girl from American Falls who has been hospitalized after suffering injuries in an accident.
The girl, referred to as Pixie on the GoFundMe page, suffered a broken collar bone, ribs and a lacerated liver, according to the girl's aunt Krysta Wilson, who set up the fundraising page on Sunday. Pixie was flown to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City and is in "critical" condition, Wilson said.
The page does not specify the nature of the accident in which Pixie was involved or when and where it occurred. Wilson had not yet returned the Idaho State Journal's inquiry by the time of publication Monday afternoon.
"Pixie is a pure light in this world! She’s filled with love, laughter and all sweetness!" Wilson wrote on the page. "She’s going to have a road of recovery, but the full extent of injuries are not known at this time, so we don’t know how long they’ll be in the hospital."
The GoFundMe had raised nearly $1,500 by Monday evening. Wilson posted a message on the page from Pixie's mother, Whitney Nichols, that called Pixie "so strong" and said that she was making progress in her recovery.
"She got good rest over night. She ditched the neck brace, downgraded to (less supplemental) oxygen and she's off heavy pain meds and only on Tylenol with minimum pain," Nichols said through Wilson. "Thank you all so much for all the prayers!"
The money from the GoFundMe will go toward helping Pixie's family cover her medical expenses and supplement her parents' income while they need to be at the hospital with her. To donate, visit "Pixies Journey."