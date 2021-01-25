SODA SPRINGS — A GoFundMe effort to raise money to keep the Spare Time Lanes and Fun Center in Soda Springs open is falling short of its goal of $10,500 to get caught up with what’s owed to the bank, according to JoCarol Losee, who owns the business with her husband, Jerry.
The effort has so far raised about $1,400.
The family took over the bowling alley, which was built in 1965, in 2015. It had been closed for two years before that.
Phosphate mining is a major employer for Soda Springs, which has about 3,100 people and is about an hour-long drive south of Pocatello, and Losee said that 2016 and 2017 were good years for the business.
Things had slowed for a while for the business, which has three paid employees, after Bayer bought the phosphate mines.
But early last year, things were turning around and it was starting to be one of their better years until the pandemic hit, Losee said.
“Suddenly we were barely getting by,” she said.
Now she says they have until about early February to turn things around.
Losee said they did get a nice business bump during the holidays when families get together and are looking for something to do.
“Usually that’s our busiest time of year,” she said.
She said people tire of sitting at home and want to go out and do something fun.
“So they come to the bowling alley to get out for a little bit,” Losee said.
In addition to bowling, the business offers a pizza parlor, arcade games and fast food such as finger steaks and chicken strips.
To help catch up financially they have been running the GoFundMe effort, which can be found at bit.ly/39SmooP. They’re having to play catch-up and are behind on bills such as utilities and related items.
And Losee is working with the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments, or SICOG, in Pocatello to try to redo the loan to help save the business.
“All the paperwork was submitted to them so we’ll see what happens,” she said.
And they’ll look into getting federal funding to help keep the business going, Losee said.
In addition to the three paid employees, she and her daughter MayLee also work there. Her husband and son Wiley do repairs.
She says that in the meantime they are working to install an automatic scoring system for the lanes and are trying to get some regular bowling leagues going.
“We’re just trying to see what we can do to get the word out there,” Losee said.
She hopes they can turn things around and continue to provide a fun recreational activity for community residents.
The business, which is located at 321 W. Second S., is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit facebook.com/SpareTimeBowlingandArcade or call 208-547-2695.