On Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at approximately 3 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 84 at milepost 137, on the on-ramp, near Gooding.
Ian J. Robinson, 45, of Glenns Ferry, was traveling westbound on Interstate 84 on-ramp in a 1993 Chevy GMT-400. Robinson lost control, rolled, coming to a rest on the shoulder.
Robinson succumbed to injuries at scene. Robinson was not wearing a seatbelt.
Next of kin has been notified.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.