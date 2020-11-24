Dan Cravens, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' communications representative in Blackfoot, recently shared this Facebook post with the #GiveThanks. He expressed his gratitude for his wife, Jill, and their children: Saoirse, 11, Margret, 5, and Dan Jr., 13. is one of hundreds of thousands of people expressing their gratitude for their blessing on social media following an invitation by