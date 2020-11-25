POCATELLO — After tripling what was raised last year, the Pocatello Police Department on Wednesday presented the Eastern Idaho Foodbank in Pocatello with a $10,000 check to wrap up its 2020 'Give the Cops a Bird' turkey drive.
In addition to the monetary donation, the police department also delivered over 200 turkeys, which Idaho Foodbank staff will use to assemble Christmas dinners for Southeast Idaho families in need, says Eastern Idaho Foodbank branch manager Kia Shaw.
“We are just super grateful, not only for the community for supporting the Pocatello Police Department, but for the department actually being willing to do this,” Shaw said. “This is such a fantastic way to get people involved, I mean, who comes up with a food drive called ‘Give the Cops a Bird?’ It’s just so awesome.”
Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei, along with the president and vice president of the local police union, Val Wadsworth and Stephanie Harris, as well as Community Resource Officer Greg Cates delivered the check and turkeys to the Idaho Foodbank on Wednesday.
Cates says a combination of strong word-of-mouth advertising, social media and both large corporate and smaller individual donations made this year’s turkey drive such a success.
“Idaho Central Credit Union contributed $3,000 and was our largest donor last year and this year, so I give them a ton of credit,” Cates said. “And several of the local car lots including Cole’s Chevrolet, Courtesy Ford, Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Pocatello and Phil Meador Toyota got into a little competition to try and outdo each other.”
Cates continued, “We also had people who were coming into the lobby of the police station to cut us $200, or $300 checks anonymously. The community really chipped away at that $10,000 number a lot and that is really impressive.”
The monetary donation from the police department will also receive a dollar-for-dollar match from a private donor, raising the total amount of the contribution to $20,000. For each dollar the Idaho Foodbank receives, it can provide five meals to families in need.
“With this $10,000 donation plus the match, we can provide 100,000 meals to Southeast Idahoans,” Shaw said. “We earmark this money in line with how the donor designates the funds, so for this event in particular this money is designed for the greatest need in Southeast Idaho, or for turkeys in Southeast Idaho, so all the funds will be put to use within this region.”
By the end of this year, more than 50 million people could experience food insecurity, according to Feeding America, the country’s largest hunger-relief organization. In October, Feeding America’s network of food banks and pantries distributed some 548 million meals, up 52 percent from an average month before the pandemic. In November, with the holidays approaching, it may be more.
Feeding America released its annual Map the Meal Gap in June. The report includes analysis of food insecurity in Idaho before the coronavirus, along with projections on how the pandemic will impact people facing hunger locally and across the country. Feeding America’s extensive research is based on data from 2018 and provides critical information regarding food insecurity rates at the national, state and county level.
The Idaho Foodbank examines these numbers every year to determine hunger relief programs and services from both a state and local level.
According to the report, Idaho’s food insecurity rate prior to the pandemic was 10.8 percent — which equates to 189,970 people or 1 in 9 individuals.
The report also drills down the data to focus on children under 18 years old, finding that 12.6 percent of Idaho kids live in households without consistent access to adequate food. This percentage represents a total of 56,120 kids or 1 in 8 children.
The projected numbers are based on a standard of 11.5 percent unemployment rate and an estimated poverty rate for the remainder of 2020.
The grim estimates for 2020 amid the pandemic reveal that the overall number of food insecure Idahoans is a total of 283,770 people — nearly a 50 percent increase — or 1 in 6 individuals. The forecast also predicts that 98,420 kids — a whopping 75 percent increase — or 1 in 4 children may experience food insecurity.
The fact the number of food insecure people in Idaho is increasing goes to show why food drives like the Pocatello Police Department’s “Give the Cops a Bird” event are so important. The drive in 2020 was a major success, but Schei wants the event to grow stronger and stronger and says it’s here to stay for as long as he is chief.
“The goal is to make this event bigger and bigger,” Schei said. “We had a ton of support from our police union, reserve officers, business partners and members of the community and we’re looking forward to building off that success year after year.”