POCATELLO — Over 236 students at Washington Elementary School in Pocatello got free winter boots and socks on Wednesday during the “Give Cold Feet the Boot” program.
School Principal Angela Stevens said the students were excited to get the new boots and were sporting them on Thursday. She said they made comments about how fun it is to have new boots and how thrilled they were to wear them to school.
“So many little kids were wearing their boots today,” she said. “So it was fun.”
The school has a mix of in-person students and online students, Stevens said. Some online students came to the school on Thursday to pick up their snow boots.
The boots came in especially handy to some students who had been saying that their old boots were getting too small or worn, Stevens said.
The students also received socks along with the boots during the event, which lasted a little over an hour.
Stevens said that she wanted to let the companies that donated the items know how grateful the school is for their donations.
Optum Idaho provided the winter boots. It’s a health care company that manages the outpatient behavioral benefits for Idaho Medicaid members and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
C-A-L Ranch supplied socks for the students’ new boots, said Jason Miller, vice president of marketing for C-A-L Ranch Stores.
Other sponsors for the “Give Cold Feet the Boot” program include D&B Supply, North 40 Outfitters and the Idaho Department of Education.
Optum Idaho got involved in the school system after seeing a need, according to a press release.
“Optum Idaho is committed to serving communities throughout our state,” said Optum Idaho Executive Director Georganne Benjamin. “Thousands of Idaho students arrive at school each morning with cold feet because they don’t have proper winter footwear, which threatens their ability to learn and puts a strain on dedicated teachers, administrators, counselors and support staff.”
Last year, the “Give Cold Feet the Boot” program served four schools in the state, which were chosen by the Idaho State Department of Education. This year, it’s expanded to eight schools.
The eight schools this year include Washington Elementary, Wilder Elementary School in Wilder, Hill Elementary School in Oldtown in the Idaho panhandle, McGhee Elementary School in Lewiston, Jefferson Elementary School in Boise, Hansen Elementary in Hansen, Chief Tahgee Elementary School in Fort Hall and Roberts Elementary School in Roberts.
Meanwhile, Brenda Valle, who works for Optum Idaho, says they’ve received a warm welcome in Pocatello.
“It’s been great,” she said. “It’s been wonderful from the community, as well as teachers.”