LOGAN, Utah — On Monday afternoon, 350 pairs of children’s shoes were laid across the steps of the Cache County Historic Courthouse — one for every case of child abuse in Cache County last year.
Every April, in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, The Family Place holds an event aimed at building resilience in the community called “Steppin’ Up for Kids.” This year was the 11th annual event featuring guest speakers Deserae Turner and her mother, April.
The executive director for The Family Place, Sheryl Goodey, said Deserae and her mother were invited to speak because if anyone could teach others about resilience, they could.
Around five years ago, Deserae Turner was shot in the back of the head and left to die at age 14.
“She not only survived,” Goodey said, “she is thriving today.”
Just two years after the incident, Deserae was crowned homecoming queen. Since then, the 20-year-old graduated high school, manages a flower garden, and is serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — all while being completely paralyzed on her left side.
Goodey asked Deserae and April to share about the before, during and aftermath of their tragedy to remind members of the community of perennial hope.
“Everybody could use more resilience and preparations for challenges that we might have so that we can somehow, someday, bounce back,” Goodey said.
As a lover of plants, Deserae compared her own resilience to that of flowers.
“I once was this really pretty flower,” Deserae said. “And then I was cut down. But I decided to re-bloom and now I’m bigger and brighter than before.”
For 40 years, The Family Place has aspired to protect children in vulnerable situations while providing services to families in need. They offer therapy services, events, education, and weekly care for kids with caregivers who need extra support.
David Zook, the Cache County executive and board member at The Family Place, also spoke at the event stating that kids who experience horrible things can be helped by the organization.
“The Family Place helps them to get back on their feet,” Zook said at the event. “They’ve helped them to have the shelter they need in times of need, to help them to have counseling, to help them to get through the traumatic experiences, and to learn resilience.”
Zook said he remembered the cold night in February when Deserae went missing. She was found because of the members of the Cache Valley community stood up and helped when they were needed, Zook said.
“That’s what I love about this community,” Zook said. “We’re a community of love. We’re a community of hope.”