NAMPA — A girl was killed Tuesday afternoon while walking across Midland Boulevard at the West Roosevelt Avenue intersection, and another girl was taken the hospital with injuries, according to Nampa police.
Police responded to the incident at 4:12 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned three girls were crossing Midland Boulevard, and two of them were struck by a gray Ford F-150 that was turning south onto Midland from Roosevelt.
The driver of the truck was a 23-year-old man. All individuals in the crash are Nampa residents.
One of the girls died at the scene while another was transported to a local hospital with injuries, which did not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.
The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigating officers.
Police did not release the girls' ages or any other details Monday night.
A day earlier, a 12-year-old boy riding a scooter was hit in a crosswalk in Star just before 5 p.m. He was struck by a pickup while crossing West Hidden Brook Drive at the Star Road intersection. He was treated at the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
