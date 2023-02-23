Pocatello High School senior Hallie Stone had a bet going with her mother two years ago that if she was ever cut from her basketball team, she’d give wrestling a shot.
It had been a seemingly unlikely happenstance. Hallie had been recognized as the defensive player of the season the year prior, but that hadn’t stopped that fateful day when she came home from try-outs and told her mother: “Guess what?”
Two years later Hallie is headed to the Idaho High School 2023 Wrestling State Championships in Nampa this week after securing first place in her 132 pound weight class at regionals.
The senior has already received seven scholarship offers from colleges — with several being dual scholarships for both wrestling and soccer — and she hopes to end up standing on the awards podium come Saturday.
“I’m going to take it one match at a time,” said Hallie. “I’m really hoping to end up on the podium because last year I technically placed but it wasn’t high enough to be up on it.”
Hallie is one of several girls in Pocatello who have jumped on the wrestling mats ever since the Idaho High School Athletics Association officially sanctioned girls wrestling as a sport last year. She’s not alone in success, either.
Two other Pocatello High School girls will be competing this week after qualifying for state — senior Alissa Olsen who took third at regionals and junior Abby Garritson who took second in their respective weight classes — as well as Century High School freshman Kyler Scott, who took home first place.
“Girls wrestling has exploded across the nation and in Idaho as well,” explained Pocatello High School wrestling coach JB Plato. “We went from I think around 300 (girls) certified last year for the 2021-2022 season to over 600 certified in the state of Idaho. So we doubled our numbers in just the high school girls wrestling in that aspect.”
Plato, who has been Pocatello High's wrestling coach since 2017, took an interest in introducing girls to the sport of wrestling before it was state sanctioned in 2021. He and a few others hosted unofficial Idaho girls wrestling championships for three years leading up to 2021, and each year they saw a great increase in participation numbers.
Since the sport has been made official Plato’s seen it growing further at grassroot levels — youth clubs are filling with more girls and many middle schools in the area are getting double-digits on the female participation end.
“I’m really pleased to see where it’s gone and see where it’s flourishing in Pocatello,” he said. “Highland has had two girls, Century has had a bunch of girls, and we’ve had six girls, so it’s really cool to see the schools in town take those opportunities and create girls teams.”
There is also the fact that seeing the success of girls like Stone has led others to explore the world of headgear, mats and weight rooms.
“We’ve had a few girls from here that said, ‘Hey, Hallie Stone was a really good wrestler from Pocatello last year, I want to come in there and see what it’s about,’” Plato said. “I think it helps when girls see other girls wrestling.”
For Century freshman Kyler Scott, who comes from a wrestling family and has been pinning down opponents and reaping in the points since the age of 7, seeing more girls in her longtime sport is a welcome sight.
“It’s really cool having more females in the sport with me because they understand it in a different way than the guys do,” said Kyler, who wrestles at a weight class of 114 and has a record of 42-1 this season.
Among several of the competitors Kyler will be wrestling against this week is the only athlete who’s been able to manage a win against her — senior Kadence Beck from Grangeville High School. Kyler hopes to be able to secure a win against her as one of her goals is to become a four-time state champion, but she also just loves the commitment and dedication that the sport has taught her.
“She’s a very driven young lady, and bubbly as all get out,” said Kyler's father, Curtis Scott. “You wouldn’t realize she is super tough because she’s super personable, but she’s really focused and academic.”
The accomplishments of the area’s girls wrestling teams aren’t exclusive to the mats, either. Century’s girls team won this year’s state academic award, and many of the athletes have gained confidence and developed a family-like bond special to a team sport.
Such was the case for Hallie when she joined Pocatello High’s team for the 2021-2022 season.
“It was such a different environment (from basketball) because last year there was only about 15 kids on the team,” Hallie said. “So it was tiny and there was a lot of bonding, and it was just really fun to have that closeness that I didn’t get from basketball. My team was always there to pick me up when I was down and then also pushed me… so I think they and my coach are a huge reason why I have succeeded so much at wrestling.”
Pocatello High's wrestling team has more than doubled in members from last year with higher participation from both genders. Last year only four Pocatello High students qualified for state — two boys and two girls — and this year they’ll have tripled that as 12 students headed to state over Feb. 23-25.
And while the girls have now received their own sanctioned space to compete, Plato explained that the team has come together as one regardless of separate tournaments.
“We as a team have really embraced that while there’s a girls team and boys team, we’re all wrestlers, one family, and I think it’s really gelled well within our wrestling room,” Plato said. “Going to tournaments every weekend and having everyone cheer on the whole team, and then of course believing and feeling that potential at districts… it’s really been an exciting season for both girls and boys.”
