Third-term state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who is currently facing calls for an ethics investigation over her publicizing the name and personal details of a 19-year-old legislative intern whose rape accusation led to the resignation of a Lewiston state representative, has just announced that she's running for lieutenant governor in 2022.
Giddings is the second candidate to announce for the position; former state Rep. Luke Malek, R-Coeur d'Alene, announced his candidacy back in November of 2020. Current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin of Idaho Falls announced yesterday that rather than seek re-election in 2022, she'll mount a GOP primary challenge against GOP Gov. Brad Little.
Here, in full, is the press release that Giddings just sent out to some of the Idaho media (not to me, but my editor received it and shared it); it notes that her political treasurer is her father, Doug Giddings:
"'Top gun' files for Lieutenant Governor
Giddings enters race as top conservative choice for Idaho
(Bosie, ID) -- State Representative Priscila Giddings (R-D7) announced today that she has filed paperwork to run for the Republican nomination for Lieutenant Governor of Idaho.
'I am running for Lieutenant Governor because Idaho deserves to be represented by a proven conservative.
'Idahoans know what they’ll get with me, I have the record to prove it. As Lieutenant Governor, I will be a champion for limited government, a fighter for our Second Amendment rights, a tireless advocate for the unborn,' declared Giddings.
Giddings’ conservative record is unmatched, earning her a 100% conservative score from the Idaho Freedom Foundation [1] and a 96% lifetime rating from the American Conservative Union [2]. She fought for the grocery tax repeal, strongly supported pro-life legislation, helped pass the pro-gun Constitutional Carry law, and serves as the co-chair of the Lieutenant Governor's Education Task Force to combat Marxism in the schools.
'The outgoing Lieutenant Governor is leaving a vacancy in Idaho leadership which is critical to fill with a principled conservative. Idaho’s next Lieutenant Governor needs to have a solid record of conservative leadership to effectively combat our state’s move away from our constitution and our conservative values,' continued Giddings.
Giddings has a distinguished record of service to the people of Idaho and the United States. She currently serves as a Major in the Air Force Reserves. In her nine years in active duty with the Air Force, she accumulated nearly 1,000 combat flight hours and nine air medals through three combat deployments. During flight training she was awarded 'Top Gun' as an A-10 fighter pilot.
Giddings graduated from the Air Force Academy with a B.S. Degree in biology, and competed there in Division I athletics. She also completed an online program earning an M.S. in physiology from California University of Pennsylvania while serving overseas.
Giddings and her husband Matt live in White Bird with their children. She is a lifetime member of the VFW, the American Legion, and the NRA. She was recognized with Idaho’s 2018 Outstanding Woman Veteran Award, and is active with many community organizations.
###
Giddings for Idaho, the real conservative choice for Lieutenant Governor
Use of Representative Giddings’ military rank, job titles, and photographs in uniform does not imply endorsement by the Department of the Air Force or the Department of Defense.
Paid for by Giddings 4 Idaho, Doug Giddings Political Treasurer'