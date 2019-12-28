RUPERT — At the stroke of midnight Tuesday on New Year’s Eve, a giant "sugar beet" will descend from the sky on the Rupert Square as part of the city’s newest community holiday party.
The giant beet will be dropped by a crane on Dec. 31 to ring in 2020 at the site in Rupert, which is about 10 miles northeast of Burley.
“We wanted to give Boise’s potato drop a run for the money,” said Ryan McEuen of Rupert, one of the party coordinators. “It’s going to be a party in the street.”
The lighted beet is 22 feet tall, not counting the height of the leaves, 12 feet in diameter and is featured on the Square prior to the party so people can see it, McEuen said.
The beet is constructed of steel and expanded, perforated metal and weighs between 1,400 and 1,500 pounds, said Mike Christensen, owner of Christensen Machine Inc. in Heyburn, where it was designed and constructed.
The ball is placed on top of the cone and the leaves are installed on the ball. And the sugar beet, which is treated for protection against the elements, will be dropped on Rupert Square as part of a New Year's Eve party.
“We came up with the idea a year or so ago,” Christensen said. “But it was too late to pull it off for 2019.”
Christensen, McEuen and McEuen’s brother, Jonathan McEuen, started Gem State Entertainment, which is coordinating the event.
It will start at 7 p.m. in front of the Wilson Theatre in Rupert. The party will open with music by a DJ and the Rupert Elks Club will host a beer garden. Later in the evening there will be live music by Devon Tyler, Barton & Bollar and Jonathan McEuen. Scotty Cameron will host the event.
Right before midnight, the lighted beet will be lowered on a countdown and as it disappears behind a stage there will be fireworks, Ryan McEuen said.
“It’s Idaho so people need to wear boots and bring a jacket and maybe buy some hand-warmers,” he said.
Christensen said the beet has been a labor of love and several Mini-Cassia companies got behind the project. The names of the donors will be projected on the surface of the lighted beet.
The cost of construction is expected to come in around $8,000 and it will become the property of the city.
City Administrator Kelly Anthon said city officials have been excited about the project for quite some time.
“If we get 500 to 700 people to come, that will be great, but if only 200 show up, it will still be a party,” Christensen said.