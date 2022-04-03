About 1 mile up the nearly 30-mile uphill route in Tucson, Arizona, a young, wiry-looking dude caught and passed me on his bike. I followed in his draft, huffing and puffing to keep up. After a couple of miles, we passed mile marker “3.” I was congratulating myself for hanging with the guy motoring along on his $6,000 bike, but then I realized keeping the faster pace for another 25 miles of uphill might turn me into roadkill. I could picture my legs exploding, my lungs turning inside out and my eyes popping out. I’d definitely be uglier than usual.
I slowed down to a more comfortable pace and watched him disappear into the distance. A few minutes later, another young hotshot rocketed past.
I consoled myself in the thought that the guys were at least half my age and since they lived in Tucson, they were probably in mid-season form. This was only my fourth ride outdoors all year. Idaho still had snow-covered lawns when I left to visit the far southwest.
During my recent visit to Tucson, I was dodging cactus and hanging out with in-laws (or was it the other way around?). In Tucson, I learned that the sunny city was a haven for bicyclists. The city proudly proclaims its status as one of the best bike towns in the nation. I believe it.
When we arrived, I found bike lanes on nearly every street, and all the lanes were used by regular folk, grandmas, kids and the pro-looking spandex-clad crowd. The area also boasts dozens of awesome mountain biking trails.
I checked around on the internet to see what was a popular road bike objective and all signs pointed to Mount Lemmon. The ride is a winding 30-mile mountain road nearly all uphill (roughly 4% to 7% grade) that takes you from about 2,500 feet in elevation to about 9,000 feet at the top. It’s all paved with nice wide shoulders begging bicyclists to take on the challenge.
After watching a YouTube video of a guy attempting the ride for his third time and not making it to the top, I had to give it a go.
I rode out from my in-laws’ house for about 5 miles to arrive at the base of the Mount Lemmon road. The road was as advertised, a steady grind almost the entire way up.
I was met at the top by my sweetheart and relatives who drove up to have lunch with me. Unfortunately, it was a midweek day when all the shops and restaurants were closed. I was treated to a hot chocolate from a convenience store — the only thing open. The top of Mount Lemmon does have a ski resort and a few shops and campgrounds to treat visitors. Bikers generally tag the top and head back down.
One thing that almost caught me off guard was the change in temperature from bottom to top. At the bottom, it was about 65 degrees in the early morning. By the time I reached the top, there were patches of snow on the ground, and I was reaching for the extra layers I brought along. Temperatures had dipped into the low 40s.
Going down was a blast. On the way up I was doing well to hold an 8-mph pace; going down I was hitting speeds of 39 mph. I might have gone faster but a headwind had picked up and acted like a natural brake. On the way down, I passed dozens of other bike riders on their way up the mountain. It is a true magnet for masochists.
At the bottom of the mountain road, I peeled off all my extra layers. The temperature back in Tucson was now a toasty 75.
By the end, my bike computer told me I had traveled 72 miles.
Jerry Painter is a longtime East Idaho journalist and outdoorsman.