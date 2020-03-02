POCATELLO — Doctor Carl Holm and his staff plan to offer free dental care on Wednesday for area people in need.
Later this summer, he and his wife, Ruby Holm, plan to perform service abroad, joining several family members on a humanitarian trip to aid the poor in Ghana.
Throughout Wednesday, their Gentle Family Dentistry, 350 E. Cedar St., will offer people in need a free exam or dental service — such as an X-ray, extraction or filling. Anyone interested in receiving free care should call 208-233-2525 for more information.
Ruby Holm is a dental hygienist. She said she and her husband know of other dental offices in the area offering free care days and recently decided to follow suit to thank the community for supporting their business for the past 21 years.
If all goes well, the Holms may make the free days an annual, or even quarterly, event. They aim to address immediate needs and greatest concerns for people who take advantage of the free day and then to help them understand the path toward achieving better oral health.
"I noticed there are some people who either simply can't afford (dental care) or maybe don't understand the value of it to their overall health," Ruby Holm said.
Ruby Holm said poor dental health, left uncontrolled, can lead to or exacerbate a host of other health ailments, such as periodontal disease, heart disease, diabetes, babies born with low birth weight and inflammation. She and her husband attended a conference in Idaho Falls last year focused on the ties between dental and other types of health.
For two weeks in June, the Holm family will provide assistance to people in need on a global stage, heading to the Republic of Ghana, which is an impoverished nation in West Africa.
Carl Holm has gone to Peru to offer care with a program that provides medical service to the poor called Idaho Condor Humanitarian. Their son, Craig, convinced his parents to join him on the upcoming humanitarian trip to Ghana. Three of Craig's friends from Pocatello High School will also be making the trip to help build wells to supply villagers with clean water.
The group of about 20 people will also include two of Carl Holm's sisters, one of Ruby Holm's sisters and five of their nieces.
"We've come in contact with a person who is from Idaho but lives in Alaska now. He's a builder and this will be his ninth trip," Ruby Holm said. "He builds wells and is trying to teach people (in Ghana) how to build wells. ... The builder said $500 can build a well that can change a whole community of people for their whole lives."
Ruby Holm said she and her family have been impressed by people within Pocatello's health care community, who have participated in a host of such humanitarian trips abroad.
Her family will be accepting donations of supplies to bring to Ghana shortly before they leave.
Carl Holm said he saw a video from Ghana showing villagers washing their clothes and drinking from a brown-colored stream also used by animals. In addition to building wells and providing health care assistance, the group will also be painting a school and putting in a garden.
"I'm excited to go because I think in this country we have so many blessings and things we take for granted," Carl Holm said. "I think it will be a life-changing experience for us just to go and do service."
Visit https://holmdentalpocatello.com to learn more about Holm Dental.