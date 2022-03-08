POCATELLO — A local high school wrestling coach and his wife have launched a new co-ed youth sports league in the Gate City region and are currently accepting registrations for spring soccer and T-ball.
Modeled in the image of the longstanding but now defunct local youth sports league known as Camp Fire USA, Pocatello High School wrestling coach JB Plato and his wife Stefanie, who coached with Camp Fire for over seven years, are the founders of Gate City Youth Sports, a new league offering co-ed, non-competitive team sporting opportunities for children of preschool ages up to those in sixth grade.
“Being around youth sports through both my wrestling coaching and seeing my wife coach our girls’ soccer teams, we wanted to offer the same type of experience that Campfire used to do before the owner of that league recently retired,” JB said. “Our goal is to offer a low cost, co-ed youth sports league with an emphasis on skill development.”
JB explained that participants in the Gate City Youth Sports league can expect to experience some competitiveness that naturally comes with playing team sports, though the league’s primary focus isn’t just about winning.
“Children will get to compete with themselves to improve their abilities, embrace exercise and a healthier lifestyle, encourage their social skills by being active on a team and offer a positive learning experience for the sport while encouraging positive play and sportsmanship,” JB said.
Both JB and Stefanie grew up playing youth sports with each other and have watched their three children, two girls and a younger boy — ages nine, six and almost four — participate in wrestling and soccer essentially since they were old enough to walk. JB said being a parent on the sideline has provided him with a different outlook than what he’s used to experiencing as a coach on the mat, something that has provided him with a unique insight into the benefit of youth sports leagues.
“It’s been incredible to be able to be a dad and cheer on my kids and the others on the team while my wife coaches,” JB said. “It’s such a different experience when you get to bring in snacks at halftime and talk with the other parents compared to the moments when I’m on the other end of things coaching, either on the mat in a kid’s corner or running a practice. It’s been great for me to be on the other side and when we found out that our typical avenue for doing that wasn’t going to be around anymore we knew we had to step up.”
The two sports available through Gate City Youth Sports this spring are soccer and T-ball, of which the registration period for both of those sports is set to end on March 16, JB said.
Both soccer and T-ball games will be held on Saturdays at the Chubbuck Elementary fields, said JB, adding that the first games are set to begin on April 9. The last games for both sports will be held on May 14.
The soccer teams will be divided into four different age groups consisting of an equal number of both girls and boys, JB said. Children ages 3 and 4 will comprise the Pre-K group, another group consists of children in kindergarten and first-grade, children in second-grade and third-grade will make up another group and the last group will include children in grades four through six.
T-Ball leagues will feature a similar split, with children ages 3 and 4 comprising the Pre-K group, those in kindergarten and first grade making up another and the last group will include children in second-grade and third-grade.
The cost for each spring sport is $70 plus an online registration fee for a total of $73.50, JB said. Those interested in participating can register online at gatecityyouthsports.com/signup, by calling 208-760-8484 or via the email gatecityyouthsports@gmail.com. Gate City Youth Sports is also looking for additional volunteers to help coach and assist with the various sporting teams and those interested should apply using the email provided.
Numerous other sports for later seasons are also on the horizon for Gate City Youth Sports, JB said.
“Once we get our spring sports rolling, we will offer a late spring or early summer flag football and 3-on-3 blacktop basketball outside,” JB said. “Then we are also looking at adding a tennis program, a middle school and high school Spikeball league that is a little more competitive, some slow-pitch softball and are hoping to add some outdoor volleyball if we can secure access to local volleyball pits.”
Developing the skills of youth members and providing a safe, fun outlet is the primary goal for Gate City Youth Sports, Stefanie said.
“We want to be able to provide that avenue where kids can get together and learn what it’s like to be a member of the team, provide a place where they can have fun with each other and make some new friends,” Stefanie said. “The benefits of getting a child playing outdoors on a team where they can experience some character development and provide them with skills both on and off the field, court or mat is our No. 1 goal.”
She continued, “Our level of excitement and optimism for this league to get off the ground is huge right now. We are anxiously waiting to see our local youth light up when they make their first hit or score their first goal.”