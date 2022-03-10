The 11th annual Gate City Brewfest, scheduled for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, will feature about 80 different hand-crafted beers from more than 30 breweries from throughout the country, plus the four local breweries.
Participants visit several different bars, restaurants and businesses in the downtown area to sample a variety of beers, included with a Brewfest wristband.
The event is a fundraiser for Historic Downtown Pocatello and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular fundraiser drew between 1,200 and 1,300 people and generated between $20,000 and $30,000 in annual revenue to be split evenly between the two organizations.
Matt Hunter, president and CEO of the Chamber, said the event showcases the downtown area, in addition to helping the organizations financially.
Though Brewfest has traditionally been scheduled for March, last year’s event was moved back until June due to the pandemic. Furthermore, a second downtown beer festival normally scheduled in September, called Brewfest 2, was called off.
General admission tickets for the upcoming Gate City Brewfest are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased online at gatecitybrewfest.com.
The window to buy VIP tickets has closed. VIPs receive a swag bag and are allowed to sample special beers at some locations. VIPs will also be invited to attend a Tap Takeover event the night before Brewfest at Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive in Pocatello.
Stephanie Palagi, executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello, said several new breweries are booked for this year, which should provide some novelty for repeat participants. Terminal Gravity Brewing, Wind River Brewing and Salt Flats Brewing are among the new names. Palagi said the organizations have been pleased by advance ticket sales.
The city trolley will be available to transport participants to the various locations. The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St., and First National Bar, 232 W. Center St., plan to have live bands, Palagi said. She said some participating restaurants will also offer special quick-serve menu items during the event.