POCATELLO — Gate City Brewfest has been postponed indefinitely due to the threat of coronavirus, event organizers announced Thursday night.
The 10th annual fundraiser for Old Town Pocatello Inc. and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce had been scheduled for Saturday, with several breweries from throughout the country planning to serve a wide variety of beers at taverns and eateries throughout Old Town.
"Out of an abundance of caution based on this being a large event attracting attendees from multiple states, Old Town Pocatello Inc. and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber have determined that the best course of action is to postpone the Gate City Brewfest scheduled for Saturday March 14, 2020," organizers said in a press release. "Southeast Idaho Public Health Department strongly supports this decision in an effort to maintain the health of our community."
Chamber President Matt Hunter said everyone who bought a ticket online has been sent an emailed notification about the cancelation with instructions about how to obtain a refund. He said purchased tickets will also be honored at a future date, yet to be determined.
"We're definitely going to have one this year, hopefully this summer and definitely before the end of the year," Hunter said.
The two organizations encouraged the public to continue supporting local businesses in their press release.