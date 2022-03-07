Idaho’s average gas prices could rise above $4 per gallon as soon as Tuesday, according to AAA.
In the Boise area, it has already surpassed that threshold.
The national average is already above $4 for the first time since July 2008. And while Idaho’s average had reached $3.96 per gallon as of Monday morning, Boise’s gas prices are already at $4.14 after rising from $3.61 a week ago, according to a news release from AAA.
On Monday afternoon, some gas stations in the Treasure Valley had prices listed at $4.20 a gallon and those numbers figure to rise.
“These high prices are a bitter pill for drivers to swallow. We’ve now reached the point where some people may have to think about revising or even canceling their spring break plans,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said in the news release.
Despite the pain at the pump, Idaho currently has the 26th most expensive fuel in the country. California — the most expensive market — has prices well above $5.
“Gasoline demand is still building as the weather gets nicer, but that may grind to a halt if families decide that they can no longer reallocate funds to pay for expensive fill-ups,” Conde said.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has built tensions internationally, which has driven crude oil prices and gas prices higher, according to AAA.
So far, there have not been sanctions on Russian oil but some companies have started avoiding it. About 5 million barrels of crude oil flows from Russia each day, according to AAA.
Lawmakers announced bipartisan legislation Monday to ban Russian oil imports into the United States, according to Bloomberg, which said the House of Representatives could vote as soon as Wednesday.
The AAA news release stated that as international tensions continue building with Russia, and the possibility exists of boycotting the country’s oil, the price of crude could continue to climb.
In an effort to save money on gas, AAA advises drivers to:
• Keep their vehicle in good condition with routine inspections and tire maintenance.
• Plan trips appropriately, avoid peak travel times and bundle errands when possible.
• Reduce speed when driving. The news release stated that fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars and drops off as speed increases.
• Avoid excessive idling. When safe to do so, AAA advises to shut off your engine if stopped for more than a minute.
• If regular gas is recommended for your vehicle, that’s all it needs. For more information, check the vehicle’s owner’s manual.
• Shop around and save. The AAA Mobile App can help drivers find the best prices in their area.