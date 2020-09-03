Marsh Valley School District is getting a new superintendent.
Gary Tucker, who has more than a decade of experience in the education field — four years of it in administration — plans to start on Sept. 15, a day after the school board is expected to approve his contract. He’s replacing Marvin Hansen, who announced his resignation over the summer.
“I am honored to be selected by the district to serve as superintendent,” Tucker wrote in an email response to the Journal. “I know that it is a big responsibility and am ready to come build relationships and work with the community to make our schools an even better place for students.”
Tucker has a background in business, management and education that should prove helpful in his new post. He says he worked for large corporations and ran his own small business before he became an educator. Most recently, he has been serving as a principal for the Summit Academy campus in Draper, Utah.
And he has previously worked in Idaho as well.
Tucker formerly taught physical science at Rocky Mountain Middle School in Idaho Falls and chemistry, physics, biology and zoology courses at Rigby High School.
“My favorite part of working as a teacher was to see that I was making a difference for students. As a school principal, I have been able to do that on a larger scale,” wrote Tucker, who wants to continue those efforts as a superintendent. “I am excited to reach an even larger audience of students and to be able to help them to grow.”
Tucker isn’t planning any significant changes for the district as he assumes his new post. Instead, he wants to take some time to evaluate what’s working well and what could be improved upon.
“I want to concentrate on working with the staff and community members to provide the best possible education for our students,” he wrote. “As soon as I have a better understanding of the culture, I want to work with parents and staff to evaluate what is working well and what could be improved. We will then put together a plan to create even better educational opportunities for our students.”
Tucker says the district already has a lot of great things going on, and he’s excited to take part in those efforts. That’s one of the reasons why he decided to apply for the position.
He’s also wanted to move back to southeastern Idaho for a while.
Tucker, who grew up in Twin Falls and has spent most of his adult life in Rigby and in nearby Logan, Utah, says he has always loved this part of the state, and he and his wife, Heather, have talked about retiring to the area some day.
The couple has four adult children, one of whom lives in Idaho Falls, and one grandchild.
“I am really excited to become part of the community in Marsh Valley,” Tucker wrote in his email. “Working in a larger city has provided me with a lot experiences that have helped me to grow as an individual, but I miss the community feeling that comes with being involved in a small town. I look forward to getting to know and work with the patrons of the Marsh Valley School District!”