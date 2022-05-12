A local chapter of the American Truck Historical Society is hosting a Garrett Days open house this Saturday to showcase Garrett Freightlines artifacts and gather the community around nostalgia for the old Pocatello trucking company.
The event, which is open to anyone, is at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 14 at 2055 Garrett Way. The open house will feature a large display of original Garrett equipment, including a 1929 Ford AA, 1963 International and a 1948 trailer.
Tammy Quayle, one of the American Truck Historical Society officers who organized the event, said the goal of the event is to bring attention to Garrett Freightlines and show what it was and the impact it had on the community.
"Garrett was a loved, loved company," Quayle said. "The whole point of doing the Garrett Days is to let people come back in, meet up and see each other, and for the family members to come and see where their family had worked."
Quayle said there are people coming from across Idaho and out of state for the Garrett Days event. Ryan Port, who has family ties to Garrett Freightlines, will be speaking during the event at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
"We'd love to see a great turnout," she said. "It's open to anybody who's ever been interested in, knew about or wants to learn about Garrett Freightlines."