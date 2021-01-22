A popular Idaho Falls Mexican eatery will soon be opening a new Pocatello location in the former Chili's Grill & Bar near Costco Wholesale.
Ken and Carrie Despot, who own Garcia's Mexican Restaurants in Idaho Falls and Layton, Utah, anticipate opening a Pocatello location at 1599 S. Yellowstone Ave. in early June.
"We've been having Pocatello residents begging us for years to open one down there," Ken Despot said. "...It's no secret that Southeast Idaho is growing. Pocatello has a new (Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) temple, they're seeing growth and I think they're going to continue to see a lot more growth in the next 10 years."
Ken Despot said he hopes to start hiring a team of roughly 65 workers in late April or early May. He's already hired Brett and Amanda Rasmussan, a married couple who have been managing the Layton restaurant, to run the new Pocatello location.
"They've already purchased a house here," he said. "They're excited to be coming to Pocatello."
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has crippled many in the food service and hospitality industries, the Despots have good reason to believe the timing is ideal to open a new location.
Garcia's was launched in Phoenix in the mid-1950s by the Garcia family. The Despots have been owner-operators of the Idaho Falls location for more than three decades. They serve about 4,000 customers per week in Idaho Falls, and business has only gotten better during the pandemic.
"We've been ultra successful for over 30 years in Idaho Falls with growing sales every single year so we just thought it was time to take it to Pocatello," Ken Despot said.
While many restaurants have shuttered doors nationwide and others are struggling to keep their operations afloat, Garcia's in Idaho Falls has somehow seen business increase by nearly 20% during the past 10 months compared with sales during the prior year.
"We look at each other every day and we know that we're blessed. We know we're lucky and we know what's going on out there in the world," he said. "We think it's 30 years of hard work is the only thing we can figure."
Ken Despot believes his business has been helped by its reputation for cleanliness and its large building, which enables wait staff to space customers a safe distance apart.
The Despot's acquired a liquor license from Chili's and plan to offer a full bar and drink menu, including their signature margaritas. They also offer three types of homemade salsa and freshly fried tortillas. He said the food is upscale Tex Mex style, inspired by Mexico's Sonora region.
Ken Despot said Garcia's, which uses some of the original recipes developed in the 1950s by the Garcia family, is renowned for its chile rellenos, and its fajitas are also extremely popular.
"We're really excited to do the best we can to bring a new take of what we do to Pocatello," he said.