POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council voted unanimously Thursday evening to approve a $1.57 million project several years in the making that offers to dramatically improve the city’s downtown area.
All five council members said they're in support of the effort to convert a full city block adjacent to Simplot Square into a new Pocatello Town Square — complete with a park, playground and performance stage.
Surrounded by Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, who described the new town square as a game changer for the downtown area, and members of the city council, Historic Downtown Pocatello, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Palagi announced Friday that Lookout Credit Union will serve as the project’s primary donor.
“We are really passionate about building up the community that we live in and are just so insanely excited about being a part of this project,” said Lookout Credit Union Chief Executive Officer Doug Chambers. “This project will greatly improve the opportunities for economic growth and development in the downtown area, which is already an awesome place to be with all the history. Whether it’s attending First Friday Art Walks, holiday parades or an afternoon of antiquing and enjoying a nice meal at a restaurant, downtown has it all. We can't wait for what the future holds.”
On Thursday, Council members briefly whether the council and Pocatello citizens will be able to weigh in on the final design for the project. Project organizers said that would definitely be part of the process.
"I think this is exactly the kind of project that we need to start breathing some life into that area," said council member Claudia Ortega to the organizers of the project. "I thank you for coming up with this, and like (Council President Heidi Adamson said), thank you to the donor."
Palagi said numerous people contributed to the planning for this project, including several city departments. She also thanked the city council and mayor for their support Thursday night. Though this project has been on the horizon for a few years, Palagi said it was brought to the forefront after realizing the completion of a new town square would serve as a catalyst for several other downtown projects.
“We started working on our master plan about three years ago and this was one of the first projects that we identified as an opportunity to greatly improve the downtown community,” Palagi said. “Through the process of reviewing the plan and the priorities, this project just seemed like it would be the No. 1 catalyst project for many others in our master plan. It’s definitely much more than just building a park. It’s community investment, economic development, business development and encompasses all of the focuses of the downtown area.”
Geographically, the new town square would encompass the existing Simplot Square and the rest of that city block, which is surrounded by Arthur and Garfield avenues to the north and south as well as West Lewis and West Center streets to the east and west.
Though the Downtown Pocatello Pavilion has served as a community gathering space for countless events since 2007, including the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, Bannock Civitan Revive @ 5 summer concerts and the Monday Food Truck Round-Up, Palagi says Historic Downtown Pocatello finds itself in a challenging situation because many of those events have outgrown the pavilion’s capacity.
“Even with strategic street closures and the use of the adjacent parking lot areas, the ability to invite larger crowds and help community partners grow their events is being limited due to space,” Palagi said. “The continued and increasing popularity of events in Historic Downtown Pocatello indicate that the community is ready for a larger town square with new amenities that will allow for the growth of current events, attracting new events and the day-to-day use of a gathering space that our community can celebrate.”
The project includes improving the water fountain at Simplot Square to support public interaction, said Palagi, which could come in the form of a new splash pad or wading pool. Much of the existing concrete features surrounding the fountain now will be removed, though the pavers with names inscribed will remain in place or carefully removed and reinstalled after construction, Palagi said.
The project also involves renovating the Bangs Building at 435 W. Center St. into a performance stage with a green room, storage space and public restrooms. Porter’s Office Supply, a Rexburg-based company, currently occupies the Bang Building and Palagi said they have been incredible tenants over the years and she will diligently work to keep them located in the downtown area.
The parking lot adjacent to the Bangs Building and the alleyway between Arthur and Garfield avenues will be removed and replaced with grass, concrete walkways, lighting features, picnic tables and a playground. Palagi says the playground will incorporate many outdoorsy elements in line with Lookout Credit Union’s theme, which may include a watch tower, rope swings and timber-style toys.
“We really want to open that area up so that parents who are enjoying a concert at the performance stage can still keep an eye on their children who are enjoying the water features or running around the playground area,” Palagi said.
The Marshall Public Library is situated just across from the proposed location and Palagi says staff could host book sales on the front lawn when other events like the Farmers Market or Revive @ 5 are happening.
The proposal also includes reducing traffic on West Center and West Lewis between South Garfield and South Arthur avenues, which are already one-way streets, to one lane. The other lane on both streets would be converted into diagonal parking spaces.
Aside from a one-time, in-kind donation of equipment and labor from Pocatello estimated to cost about $130,000 and an agreement for the city to maintain the park in the future, the project would come at no additional expense to local taxpayers, Palagi said.
“The donor and the city of Pocatello would enter into an agreement where the city will accept ownership and maintenance responsibility of the park and redeveloped building and stage area,” Palagi said. “In addition, Historic Downtown Pocatello, Inc. will accept responsibility for scheduling and facilitating rentals and events held at the park or stage and will assist with maintenance and upkeep to ensure this park is a gem in our downtown neighborhood.”
Palagi says Lookout Credit Union has agreed to contribute over $1 million to the project and grant money will cover the remaining costs. A contingency amount of about $400,000 has been included in the overall project budget to insure it can be successfully completed even if unexpected expenses are incurred.
“As the champion and funder for this substantial community project, Lookout Credit Union will be granted naming rights to the park in perpetuity, including any name or branding changes in the future," Palagi said. "They will have the opportunity to work with Historic Downtown Pocatello and project managers on the final planning and design details, materials used, playground equipment and signage.”
If approved, construction is slated to begin next summer and officials are hopeful that it will be complete in time to host Christmas and winter events.
While a new Pocatello Town Square would greatly enhance the experience in downtown Pocatello, Palagi says she is confident the new addition would be beneficial for the entire Gate City community, crediting a vibrant downtown as being something that offers a plethora of other local economic drivers.
“If you don’t have an economically successful downtown area, you don’t have an economically successful community,” Palagi said. “The heart of the economy is in the Downtown area where there is a collection of small business people who make a huge difference in the local economy — they hire local employees, they buy locally and support other local businesses and charity drives.”
Palagi continued, “This is not just about having a larger dedicated space for downtown events, this is about adding a new amenity for a downtown neighborhood. Tourists can enjoy a nice lunch outside at a park with a playground and a water feature, live music throughout the week and traveling performance groups in the winter. We envision planting a community Christmas tree that is living so we wouldn't have to bring one in every year. This is a need for our downtown in order for it to continue to grow, expand and be successful.”