CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission on Wednesday passed a resolution urging a federal agency to immediately cancel its plans to use helicopter gunners to kill goats in Grand Teton National Park.
Saying the practice “flies in the face of all Wyoming values,” the Commission condemned the National Park Service’s planned use of aerial gunning to remove about 100 non-native mountain goats from the park, located in northwestern Wyoming, during its Jan. 15 meeting in Cheyenne, Wyoming, according to a Wyoming Game and Fish news release.
“While we recognize Grand Teton National Park’s efforts to address the expansion of mountain goats in native bighorn sheep ranges, the department has been consistent in voicing our concerns about the use of aerial lethal removal,” said Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish director. “We have communicated several times, in multiple ways, as recently as today, our recommendation to use skilled volunteer hunters to achieve their objectives to reduce mountain goat populations.”
Noting that the National Park Service agreed to a plan that allowed for a variety of methods to control the growing goat population, which is impeding upon a native species of bighorn sheep native to the park, the Commission called on the federal agency to instead implement a plan that allows skilled hunters to harvest and remove the animals.
The National Park Service's agreement included being able to use a multitude of both lethal and non-lethal control methods.
In recent years, the invasive mountain goat population has grown to about the same size as the native Rocky Mountain Targhee bighorn sheep herd and the animals compete for food resources. There are also fears that the non-native goats will transmit diseases to the native bighorn sheep.
The Commission's resolution passed unanimously with the commissioners opting for a rare roll call vote to clearly articulate and memorialize their message, the news release said.
“Leaving carcasses to rot, where there is no utilization of that resource, rather than allow sportsman to go out with park supervision and training to harvest an animal — like is done with elk — I can’t understand that decision,” said Game and Fish Commissioner Pat Crank.
The Commission's condemnation and resolution comes on the heels of several animal rights groups, including PETA, scrutinizing the plan and also calling on Grand Teton National Park to reconsider its approach to controlling the population of non-native mountain goats.
In addition to the Commission’s resolution, Nesvik also sent a letter to the acting superintendent of Grand Teton National Park urging him to reconsider their intent to use aerial gunning to remove mountain goats.