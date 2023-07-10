POCATELLO — Space Marines and bug-eyed aliens from another planet are closer than we think.
This summer the Pocatello Police Department has been providing a crash course on leadership and accountability for local adolescents, laser rifles and Martians included.
Coordinating with Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, the D.A.R.E. summer program is free for the participating youths. The program is wholly funded by donations and supporters, allowing for a wide variety of fun activities that incentivize teamwork and summertime amusements. Beyond helping paint murals for art projects and tubing down local waterways, the kids enjoyed out of this world laser tag along with some poignant life lessons.
This past Wednesday, assembled at the old Hoku plant site, the youths prepared for their alien experience.
It started like any story from a science fiction pulp magazine. A strange planet, etched with ruined buildings that stretch across a demolished landscape. The fresh-faced recruits, no older than 16, received their briefing and gear check from Pocatello police officer Jordan Johnson.
First, a foray into uncharted territory. The Space Marines ventured out into the dilapidated terrain to contact and converse with alien farmers. Inexperience and itchy trigger fingers from the recruits led to some slip-ups, causing the paranormal inhabitants to react with hostility.
“We have very specific scenarios we wrote out that we've been refining for a couple of weeks,” Johnson said. “We told (the youths) they are Space Marines that have landed here and to go make contact with the local Martians. We had people milling around that we said were (alien) ranchers. We tried to explain to him these are just ranchers out working on the farm, so then they had to try and communicate with them.”
Volunteers and adults were assigned as role players and fitted with large alien shaped sunglasses and laser tag equipment of their own.
The first mission and debriefing went over the importance of communication, learning about these new lifeforms and how to work with them. From there the scenarios increased in difficulty and complexity.
The second scenario involved a warehouse that the Space Marines had to tactically enter. The youths were separated into squads, each with a leader tasked in commanding and watching over the rest of the unit. Any time a Space Marine became separated from his or her squad or was wounded by the alien attackers, they would be removed from the scenario as a casualty. The result of the exercise was to be expected — an eventual devolution into chaos with sounds of laser rifle fire ringing out into the cool interior of the Hoku warehouse.
However, with every trek back to "command HQ" at the Hoku office building and an intensive debriefing which went over the mistakes and positives of each alien encounter, the recruits would learn more and more to work as a team and to be accountable not only for their own actions but for their fellow squad members.
The last scenario was perhaps the most suspenseful. Intel reports indicated that a Space Marine and news reporter were both abducted by the Martians. This time the stakes were higher, but these starship troopers were ready. While there were attempts at negotiation and talks of peace, eventually the Space Marines all had to spring into action and extract the abductees from the hostage situation.
Unlike during the warehouse scenario, this time the Space Marine squads stayed together and were able to move as cohesive units as they completed the rescue while under intense alien attack.
“The whole program we wanted to focus on leadership coupled with confidence and other things that go along with that,” Johnson said. “We focus a lot on accountability of your actions. When we started out today, they were operating on their own thinking, they were a bunch of separate teams and by the end they started working more as one big team. That's the kind of thing we're going for.”
For the brave intrepid Space Marines, not only was this a fun opportunity to play laser tag with their peers, but it also afforded great learning experiences such as teamwork, communication, accountability and responsibility for all around you, ally and alien alike.
A whole galaxy of potential awaits these adolescents, whose futures shine brighter than any star.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.