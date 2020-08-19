An online fundraiser has been set up to benefit the family of a 17-year-old Heyburn boy who drowned Sunday in the Portneuf River through Lava Hot Springs.
The family of Daniel Rodriguez Larios has posted a crowd sourcing fundraising campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/daniel-rodriguez-larios.
The fundraiser's post, written in Spanish, reads as follows: "The Rodriguez Larios Family of Heyburn, Idaho, is going through a very difficult time due to the loss of their 17-year-old son Daniel Rodriguez, who tragically lost his life in the Portneuf River in Lava Hot Springs. We are asking all the people that in these difficult moments can financially help this family to cover funeral services of their son. ... Anything you can help with would be greatly appreciated."
The fundraiser has an $8,000 goal. Authorities said he drowned after jumping into the river at about 3:50 p.m.