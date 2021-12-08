As of Wednesday afternoon, 22 people had contributed $2,155 toward the fundraiser’s $5,000 goal.
“We ask that everyone continue their prayers and we want to thank everyone who is able to support us right now.” Gloria said. “We will use the money to get his father from Texas and also cover some of his bills that are beginning to stack up at home just before Christmas.”
Michael lives with a girlfriend and her two children, ages 3 and 5, and does not currently have any health insurance, Gloria said.
Just before Thanksgiving last month, Michael and his family started feeling sick, said Gloria, adding that on Thanksgiving she texted Michael who said they were too sick to join the family for Thanksgiving dinner so Gloria dropped some food off at the house.
By Dec. 2, Michael was sick enough that he was admitted at PMC in Pocatello. He was transported to the intensive care unit on Monday and put on a ventilator Wednesday, Gloria said.
Gloria says that his blood pressure is low, his heart rate is high and he has fluid building up in his lungs.
Additionally, Gloria said Michael lost both of his grandparents over the past two Decembers and now he is sick this December. Anyone who is able to assist the Perez family during this trying time is encouraged to donate to the online fundraiser.