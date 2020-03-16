CHUBBUCK — Chubbuck residents Waylon Potter and Lacy Hyde Potter celebrated the birth of their son in February, but it was much earlier than they expected it to be.
Jace Jensen Potter was born at 25 weeks, which is considered to be extremely preterm, according to the Mayo Clinic. He weighed just 1 pound, 7 ounces at that time.
Over the last month, he’s grown to 2 pounds, 2 ounces — although fluid in his lungs may be contributing to that weight — and he remains at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, where he will likely stay for the foreseeable future, said Koralee Warner, a Burley resident and Jace’s grandmother.
“He’s going to be there quite a while,” she said.
While the family is thrilled to welcome Jace into the world, watching him struggle for life has been hard for them, particularly his parents.
Warner says Waylon and Lacy have already been through a lot. They have lost two sons before through a miscarriage and a stillbirth.
“They want to hang on to this little guy,” Warner said.
Right now, Warner says Jace’s biggest challenges have been breathing — they’re struggling to get his oxygen levels up to where they need to be — and weight gain. And they’re not yet sure what the longterm effects of his premature birth will be.
“We’re pretty much (taking things) day to day,” Warner said.
While Waylon is continuing to work as the butcher block manager at Ridley’s in Blackfoot to support his family during this difficult time, Lacy hasn’t been able to return to her job. She’s spending her time at the hospital with Jace.
Warner says it’s been hard for the couple both financially and emotionally.
A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help the Potters with the bills they are accruing during the long medical stay — insurance will cover some but not all of the expenses — and with other needs that may arise due to their reduced income.
As of Monday afternoon, 30 people had contributed a total of $2,915 to the fundraiser site.
“Thank you so much,” Warner said to those who have already donated funds to help. She hopes even more people will be willing to contribute in the weeks ahead.
“Please help them,” she said. “It’s a struggle. It’s up and down everyday.”
For more information about donating, people can visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-preemie-jace-potter039s-medical-expenses.
Warner says they’re also grateful for the medical specialists who are treating Jace, and for the women that have donated breast milk, which has been helping her grandson to gain weight.
“We’re very grateful for everybody involved,” she said.