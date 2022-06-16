POCATELLO — After about four months of planning, the inaugural Southeastern-Idaho Pride celebration is set to kick off Saturday with an entire day’s worth of events and performances.
The event is being spearheaded by Jon Perisol, the owner of Club Charley's, as well as Southeastern-Idaho Pride members Tanner Gilman, Chris Osborne and Luke Christiansen.
“One important element to our event for this year is community visualization,” Gilman said. “It’s important for the LGBTQIA+ community to be visual so that we can teach the youth that it’s OK to be different, that it’s OK to not be a part of the ‘norm.’”
The family-friendly, free event will be held at Caldwell Park in Pocatello from 9 a.m until 7 p.m. Saturday and will feature numerous performances, including one from a local group who hasn’t participated in the last few Pride events and is highly anticipating a return to the festivities.
The Ms, Miss, Mr and Mx Southeastern Idaho Gay Pride Pageant, which includes both an adult and youth division, is set to begin at 9 a.m. and should last until about 11:15 a.m. The event will be judged by six people, including one youth member and one head judge.
“Just like any other pageant, this event will consist of our eight contestants doing an introduction, a talent performance, the formal display and a question and answer session,” Osborne said, adding that the winners of the pageant will be able to participate in local drag events hosted in Southeast Idaho throughout the year.
Following the pageant, various drag performers from Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, Boise, Utah and a family from Seattle, Washington, will entertain attendees between noon and 5 p.m., with DJ MintzT and Oso Aqua serving as the emcees. Gilman explained the performances this year will not include any material that is inappropriate for children or youth community members.
“We have asked all of our performers to keep this event PG,” Gilman said. “That means there won’t be any swearing, no sexual gestures and no outfits that are inappropriate for children.”
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is set to make an appearance and provide a brief remark around 2:45 p.m.
Perisol said that in addition to the many performances, the event is centered on providing local youth and other members of the LGBTQIA+ community with educational resources. Project Filter will be attending event, which organizers stressed is smoke-free, encouraging folks to not start using or to stop using tobacco products and both Southeastern Idaho Public Health and the Pocatello Free Clinic will be providing free screenings for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.
Reading Time with the Queens will be reading “Maiden & Princess” as well as “Jacob’s New Dress,” and will also be crafting tea party memory frames.
“The ultimate goal for our Southeastern-Idaho Pride is to heal the fractured communities across the state and bring them to one place here in Southeast Idaho,” Perisol said. “There is a huge battle with the politics surrounding external forces, but there is also the politics within the LGBTQIA+ community and my goal is to try and bring all of these groups together and heal.”
The main performance of the event is scheduled to last from 5 to 7 p.m.
In addition to special guest Honey Hart, who Gilman said will perform numerous classic Disney songs including “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid,” and among others “A Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin,” Charly’s Angels, who perform at Club Charley’s in Pocatello at least 24 times every year, will be making a much-anticipated return. Spyke Naugahyde will emcee the special guest event.
“Charley’s Angels haven’t performed at Pride in years so that is a huge announcement for us,” Gilman said.
Gilman and the other event organizers are neither worried nor concerned that 31 members of an extremist white nationalist group attempted to disrupt the Pride event in Coeur d’Alene earlier this month. Nonetheless, Perisol has hired a private security company for the event and there will be heightened awareness among members of the Pocatello Police Department, Gilman added.
“This is exactly why we hold Pride events because of what happened in North Idaho,” Perisol said. “Our main theme is fun, fun, fun for everyone, and we are not nervous at all about the safety of our event. We just want to ensure that members of our community know this is a safe outlet for them and we look forward to making this Pride event the best one yet.”
The event is also a dry event, but those looking to continue celebrating Pride are encouraged to pop down to Club Charley’s for the after party, which lasts from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Perisol, Osborne, Gilman and Christiansen would like to extend a massive thanks to sponsors Lookout Credit Union and RE/MAX Country Real Estate for providing parking locations and to the many other generous sponsors who helped make this event happen.