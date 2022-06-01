POCATELLO — Please plan to join us in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday, from 5:00 to 8:00pm for First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion, summer home decor and more. Plan to stay Downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks, dancing, and live music.
Pocatello Arts Center, 444 N. Main St., will feature their Members' Judged show for June and July. The public is invited to stop by during the First Friday Art Walks and see the lovely art work that has been created by their members and view the winners of the show.
Downtown Pocatello Pavilion, 420 N. Main St., will host the Mystic Market from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be hosting youth artist Riley. Be sure to stop in.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., will host live music by Ray. Enjoy a delicious dinner and live music.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., will be open showing a variety of art and jewelry.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be hosting 2 1/2 Mile Art & Chris Pickett.
Poky Dot Boutique has moved and is now located at 141 N. Main St. Stop in during Art Walk to see Sue’s new store and all of the fun inventory. Live music featuring Diggy Bahba.
The Firehouse Gallery, 210 N. Arthur Ave., (across from the PHS gym), will welcome international artist Yidan Guo. Originally trained in China, Yidan has traveled extensively and exhibited internationally. She is now a Fine Arts Masters Degree student at Idaho State University.
Vain & Vintage, 145 N. Main St., will be open for Art Walk and will be showcasing a variety of vintage art and antiques. Refreshments will be served.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St., will be hosting Justin Curnutt and his laser cut metal designs. He will have an outdoor fire pit hooked up to view as well as amazing Father’s Day metal signs.
Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, 135 N. Main St., will be open for Art Walk.
Main Street Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main St., will be hosting Shellee Roe an unconventional artist with a degree in Graphic Design. She does a variety of digital and traditional art and is extremely passionate about her work.
Wysteriasage & The Vintage Menagerie, 658 N. Main St., will be open for their first Art Walk and invites you in to enjoy this brand new shop. There will also be refreshments available.
Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St., will be hosting a book signing for “Spirit of the Lynx,” written by author Arishna Strong.
Old Town Alley Outdoor Gallery, behind the one hundred block of N. Main St., stroll through and experience the amazing talent in our community.
Cherub Capers Creations, 308 W. Center St., will be open for Art Walk and has a beautiful shop full of new and vintage antique chic décor and gifts.
Gate City Coffee, 320 W. Center St., will be open for their first Art Walk. Stop in to enjoy all of the beautiful framed pieces of art and history decorating the shop and enjoy a delicious hot or cold beverage.
The Shady Lady, Too “ArtiQues” at 315 W. Center will be featuring various art with Ron Lewis as the guest artist.
Brick 243, 243 W. Center, will be open and serving delicious food and beverages during and after Art Walk.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main, will be hosting singer Lynette Neifert performing throughout the evening. There will be a store wide sale with 10-20% off and refreshments served.
Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is hosting VENDORPALOOZA - A Little Bit of Everything! A large variety of vendors with handcrafted creations - jewelry, fine art, crafts, and more! If you haven't ever made it to Crafter's Market on any Saturday, this is your chance to experience a taste of their weekly year-round market!
DNH Studios, Station Square Suite G, will host the Atomic Potato Chip Company - on the sidewalk if it's dry, or inside if we have rain! In any case, come by and grab the best potato chips you have ever had in your entire life!
The Union Taproom and 313 Whiskey Bar, inside the Historic Yellowstone Hotel, will be hosting BOGO Happy Hour from 4-6pm and Open Mic beginning at 7pm.
Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be hosting a Friday Art Walk Parking Lot Party with the bar opening at 5:00 p.m., food at 6:00 p.m. and outdoor concert by Steelhead Red at 6:30 p.m.
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center, will be hosting a free star trio mini tile block with additional tiles available for purchase.
The Gallows Frames & Gifts, 150 S. 4th, will be hosting Jennifer Fisher who will be doing sink painting demonstrations.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st Ave., will be hosting Rock’n Hillbilly Band live 8:00 p.m. to Midnight.
The June First Friday Pub Crawl starts at 7:00 p.m. at The Union Taproom where you get your event wristband. Then the next stop is at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, then to Star Route Brewery and ending at Oasis Sports Bar. Each of the participating locations will offer drink specials & raffle tickets for each drink you purchase. Tickets are turned in at the last stop for a chance to win some great swag! Entry proceeds go to a local non-profit.
For more information about all the exciting events coming up in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit historicdowntownpocatello.com.