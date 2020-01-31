Tensions are mounting between Bannock County's assessor and commissioners.
The commissioners, who also serve as the Board of Equalization that hears public appeals on property appraisals for taxing purposes, supported Assessor Sheri Davies throughout a contentious 2019 countywide reassessment process.
Davies assured the public that the combination of a sharp increase in local property values and past assessments that failed to keep pace with the market led to significant increases in many appraised values. More than 3,000 county residents filed appeals, some of which were subsequently sent to the Idaho State Board of Tax Appeals and are still being handled.
The Board of Equalization reduced the value of the county by $161 million through its rulings on appellants' cases, Davies calculated.
Commissioners, however, started voicing frustrations with the assessor's office following the recent announcement by the Idaho State Tax Commission that irregularities were found in many of the county's agricultural appraisals. Specifically, some agricultural fields with irrigation pivots were mistakenly listed as dry-land farm ground. Davies said her staff inherited the misclassifications, which date back decades in some cases.
According to meeting notes, Commissioner Terrel Tovey said about the situation: "When you start seeing a bunch of farm ground that has a center pivot in the middle of it and it's categorized as dry-land graze, there's two reasons why that occurs. Stupidity or you're doing it on purpose. ... I'm losing even more and more confidence in what's occurring there."
Tovey agrees the problem dates back to past assessors, but he has the impression that the assessor's office is making excuses rather than taking corrective action.
"It needs to be something that's corrected very rapidly, and I'm not feeling there's a sense of urgency coming from the assessor's office," Tovey said, adding the State Tax Commission gave notice that it will step in and redo the agricultural work at the county's expense if the situation isn't remedied.
Davies, however, said a solution is already being implemented, and to the State Tax Commission's satisfaction. One of her newer employees who has a basic background in farm land has been assigned to take over the agricultural assessments. A representative from the State Tax Commission recently aided in training the entire office staff, including the new agricultural appraiser, in how to handle farm ground. On Jan. 29, her staff even took a field trip to farm country to train.
Davies said her staff will now start the rigorous process of thoroughly scrutinizing the county's agricultural assessments to straighten them out.
Commissioners also had strong words for Davies and her staff regarding the outcome of a Thursday Board of Equalization hearing about a newly built Chubbuck home a local builder made as his dream house.
Of 218 recently mailed appraisals of new construction from 2019, the homeowner filed the sole appeal. The land and home was appraised at about $580,000. Commissioners serving as the Board of Equalization ultimately reduced the assessed valuation of the land and home to $432,000.
Commissioner Steve Brown said a major point of concern is that Davies failed to adequately communicate with the appellant in an attempt to resolve the appeal prior to the hearing. With notices of 2020 appraisals scheduled to be mailed in June, Brown said the communication issue must be addressed and "now is the time to fix it."
Davies, however, said her appraiser contacted the property owner on Jan. 13 and sought to answer his questions and hear his concerns.
"What we're not going to do is we're not going to negotiate what the market value is. That's what this Board of Equalization is supposed to be for," Davies said. "If we believe we are at market value, the law doesn't allow us to negotiate."
She said her office used properties of the same grades for its comparable sales — meaning they were built to the same standards. Furthermore, the values were time-adjusted to be as current as possible.
"The (Board of Equalization) does not have the authority to randomly reduce values across the county, making our assessments inequitable," Davies said.
Tovey, however, said it is the BOE's job to make changes when a preponderance of evidence supports that values were arrived at erroneously. For example, he said the home in question doesn't have a finished basement, but the appraisal was based on a finished basement.
Davies said she'll strive to remain professional in all of her interactions with the commission.
"I don't know where that disconnect and that lack of trust came from," she said.
When asked about the nature of the current tension, Brown said it stems from a mistake he made as chairman of the commission last year, when he and his colleagues accepted information about the assessment process without verification.
"Early on in the crisis, we accepted information (from the assessor's office) that we didn't know whether it was accurate or not and restated it publicly, and it turned out to be inaccurate. That happened a couple of times," Brown said.
Davies said the flood of appeals was unprecedented for the county, and some mistakes were unavoidable, but she's confident she has her office headed in the right direction.
"We are doing our best to get it right," Davies said. "There are so many things that need to be looked at. We can't fix it all in one year."