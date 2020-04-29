INKOM — Carl Miller typically carried a couple hundred dollars in cash in case the chance arrived to give it away.
The Inkom man would pick up a bill for a random mother. He'd leave an extravagant tip for a restaurant server. He liked to have money at the ready for a friend in need — always as a gift; never a loan.
Miller, 77, died on April 25 of natural causes. Friends and family remember Miller for his incredible generosity and his uncanny ability to provide emotional support at the opportune moment for anybody coping with hardship.
He couldn't pass a hitchhiker without stopping. Homebound neighbors called him often to request rides. He'd drop by an acquaintance's residence with a loaf of homemade bread and vegetables from his garden.
Handy with tools, Miller kept pipes unclogged and old cars running for his exceedingly large circle of friends.
He's survived by four daughters — Ginger Miller-Anderson, of Inkom; Cindy Holt, of Idaho Falls; Tracy Fiechtner, of Blaine, Washington; and Angie Whiteley, of Idaho Falls — 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Julie, last July.
"Even if he barely got home and somebody said, 'Carl, I have a problem. My sink is leaking,' he would drop what he was doing and go over there," Ginger said, adding her father always found joy in his service.
He had unruly eyebrows, a big belly, skinny legs and a constant grin, and he was unsparing with his bear hugs.
"He was super happy," Ginger said.
Miller empathized with people struggling to get by. He was raised in poverty in Vernal, Utah, Ginger said. During his early childhood, Miller and his siblings spent a period of time living in a chicken coop. After it flooded, they moved into a tent.
In more prosperous times, his family had a service station, where Miller helped repair cars, and a small farm where he learned the value of hard work performing chores.
"He taught us, too, you don't have to have a lot of stuff to be happy," Ginger said.
Though his generosity toward others knew no limits, Ginger said her father was frugal when it came to spending on himself. He was reluctant to buy new clothing when the wardrobe he already had wasn't yet threadbare, and he saw no reason to replace the grungy, orange carpet in his home along the Old Highway, as it was still serviceable.
"He'd never spend money on things like that. He would rather give it to other people," Ginger said.
Miller found a kindred spirit in his wife, who accompanied him whenever he'd stop by someone's home with a wholesome gift of food. The couple also worked together at the genealogy library associated with the McCammon Idaho Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Ginger said her mother was especially fond of historical records and researched genealogy for countless area families.
Suzanne Johnson first met the family about 40 years ago, when they lived in her neighborhood in Old Town Pocatello. She also knew Miller from church and through her workplace at the Bannock County Courthouse. Miller worked for Yost Office Products and was often called to the courthouse to fix copiers.
In those days, Johnson drove a beat-up Plymouth. It broke down a few times, and Miller got it running. He'd never let on when he had to install an alternator or some other new part, purchased at his own expense.
"I'm pretty sure he had his coveralls hanging on a hook by his door so that he was always ready when someone called," Johnson said. "He could fix anything."
Johnson said Miller was also unusually adept at diagnosing when someone else was troubled.
"He could read our emotions because he cared," Johnson said. "He'd call you by name and say, 'What's going on?'"
Miller came to the rescue for Charlie Hatch, of Inkom, when his wife was pregnant and couldn't get to her job at Hawthorne Animal Hospital in Chubbuck. Hatch explained his wife couldn't drive without medication that she had to suspend taking during her pregnancy. He worked an opposite shift and couldn't drive her to work, but Miller was more than willing to chauffeur.
"He would be an example to anyone," Hatch said. "He always treated you just like you were family."