Portneuf Medical Center officials confirmed that Friday was the first day in about a year in which the Pocatello hospital had zero patients checked in for COVID-19.
Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot reported having a single COVID-19 patient on Friday.
According to Southeastern Public Health records, nine residents from the district’s eight-county service area were still hospitalized elsewhere for the coronavirus on Friday, including six Bannock County residents.
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls housed seven COVID-19 patients on Friday, officials said.
Daily reports of new COVID-19 cases have also been down recently. Statewide, public health records show there were 166 new cases on Thursday, which was the lowest total of new cases since March.
“I think we’re coming out of the pandemic. It’s softening for sure,” PMC CEO Jordan Herget said regarding the improving coronavirus outlook. “I think people are getting vaccinated. We’re hopeful.”
PMC checked in its first COVID-19 patient on May 15 and then had COVID-19 patients occupying rooms continually until Friday, Herget said. The hospital housed 35 to 45 coronavirus patients at a time during the peak of the pandemic early this past winter, including many who were referred from smaller critical access hospitals in the surrounding counties, Herget said.
Bingham Memorial has had zero COVID-19 patients on a few different occasions during the past few weeks, said Mark Baker, the hospital’s assistant administrator.
“We have had short periods of time where we’ve had zero COVID in-patients. That’s a very positive indicator,” Baker said. “In the middle of April we started to get the sense that things were leveling off on the lower side. We certainly haven’t seen the spikes we experienced at the first of this year and last year.”
Coleen Niemann, an EIRMC spokesperson, said the Idaho Falls-based hospital hasn’t had a day without a COVID-19 patient since near the pandemic’s start, but she, too, is encouraged by the decline.
“To have single-digit in-patients is forward progress for us,” Niemann said.
All eight counties within the health district were classified as being in a minimal risk level for COVID-19 on Friday.
While the trend is encouraging, Southeastern District Public Health Director Maggie Mann cautioned that the threat remains and residents would be well advised to continue getting vaccinations, wearing face coverings and maintaining social distance to continue the progress.
“We still need to be cautious so we don’t have a reversal of these very positive trends,” Mann said.
Mann said the district is still well below where it needs to be in terms of getting residents vaccinated to reduce the risk of a new and more dangerous COVID-19 variant emerging.
As of May 7, 623,037 Idaho residents, or about 35% of the population, had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to public health records.
Mann said officials anticipate 12- to 15-year-olds will be eligible to receive the vaccine in the coming week, and younger children will likely be eligible for the vaccine by late summer, prior to the start of the new school year.
“It’s a wonderful milestone to achieve,” Mann said of the lack of COVID-19 patients at PMC. “We appreciate everyone in our community who helped make that happen. We want to keep those numbers at zero or very, very low, so we need people’s continued help.”