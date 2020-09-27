The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning and frost advisory for East Idaho because of the cold temperatures forecast for Monday morning.
The weather service reports that temps between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday will range from the mid-20s to low 30s in East Idaho.
The expected temps could be cold enough to kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could damage outdoor plumbing.
Residents should take steps to protect pets and livestock.
The areas expected to be coldest on Monday morning are Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Ucon, Iona, Hamer, Roberts, Ririe, Rigby, Rexburg, Sugar City, St. Anthony, Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Tetonia, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Henry, Wayan, Swan Valley, Paris, Georgetown, St. Charles and Montpelier.
